Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mass protests erupted across France, nearly 1,000 arrested.

Violent clashes in cities; Melenchon criticized police response.

Protests expanded nationally; Trump blamed French immigration policies.

Mass protests across France over the rising cost of living and inadequate funding for public services descended into violence on Saturday, with nearly 1,000 people arrested as clashes between demonstrators and police spread across major cities.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrest figures at a press briefing, warning that the number could rise further as police operations continued nationwide.

"As I speak to you, we are at nearly 1,000 arrests," Nunez said. "I believe this figure will increase significantly," he added.

According to France 24, the French government estimated that around 4,10,000 people had taken part in demonstrations across the country, while organisers put the turnout at nearly 8,00,000.

Nunez noted that police had recorded 385 arrests by the same time on the previous Saturday, which had also witnessed unrest and looting.

Paris Demonstration Dispersed After Clashes

In Paris, authorities announced that the demonstration had been completely dispersed along the Cours de Vincennes after clashes broke out between protesters and law enforcement personnel at the rear of the march.

The prefectural police said a Gendarmerie helicopter had been deployed to assist ground units and locate any remaining groups involved in the violence. Officials said "more than 500 rioters" had been present towards the end of the demonstration.

Police used water cannons and tear gas grenades after projectiles were thrown at them, while security forces worked to restore order.

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Melenchon Criticises Police Response, Media Coverage

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party (La France Insoumise) and a presidential candidate, criticised the police response to the demonstrations in Paris.

In a post on X, he accused law enforcement personnel of using tear gas and firing into the crowd at the back of the procession to generate footage for television channels.

"In Paris, to ruin the day and unwind, the so-called forces of law and order gas and fire into the crowd at the back of the procession, all in a bid to get footage for the domestic news channels that spent the whole week airing the images that spurred the Trappes killer. Nonstop shame," Melenchon wrote.

In another post, he alleged that television coverage and policing were being used to shape public perceptions of the protest movement.

Melenchon further accused the authorities and media of contributing to the violence. Urging people to assess events independently, he added: "Turn off the televisions! Form your own opinion without a guardian. Journey through social networks. Stay free to think for yourselves."

Clashes Reported In Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Other Cities

Violence and confrontations with police were also reported in several regional centres, including Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse, Euronews reported.

In Lyon, riot police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of approximately 150 demonstrators who attempted to block a central road in an area where protests were banned.

France 24 reported that nearly 10,000 people marched through Lyon, despite the absence of pre-authorisation and an expanded ban on gatherings in the city centre, according to estimates from Rhône prefectural authorities.

Officials said demonstrators moved in separate groups across the city throughout the afternoon, describing their movements as "in a very erratic manner, without any clearly defined objective".

In Toulouse, authorities estimated that 26,000 people had participated in Saturday's demonstrations, France 24 reported.

The protests brought together a broad coalition of participants, including left-wing political leaders, trade unions, student groups, activists and non-governmental organisations such as Amnesty International.

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Protests Expand Beyond Student Movement

The demonstrations continued a wave of protests that began more than a month ago, when students took to the streets over high school conditions, teacher shortages, school-day schedules and educational inequality between public and private institutions, France 24 reported.

The student-led movement has since grown into a broader national mobilisation involving trade unions, civil society groups and the "Yellow Vests" movement.

The latest demonstrations came after violent street clashes during cost-of-living protests a week earlier, prompting security forces to deploy across the country to prevent a repeat of the unrest.

While initial gatherings on Saturday were relatively peaceful, severe clashes erupted in Paris late in the evening, with riot police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds, Euronews reported.

Trump Blames France's Immigration Policies

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump criticised France's immigration policies while addressing a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday local time.

"France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France. They move there. They don't like the buildings. They don't like the monuments. They don't like the paintings. They don't like anything about France," Trump said.

"And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. And that's what we're doing," he added.