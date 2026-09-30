India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Continues To Bleed Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Over 70 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,650

Dalal Street Continues To Bleed Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex Over 70 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,650

At around 9:06 AM, the Sensex was trading at 72,411.97, down 117.10 points or 0.16 per cent. The Nifty stood at 22,639.80, lower by 76.40 points or 0.34 per cent.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

ndian benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty slipping in early trade as volatility in crude oil prices and continuing US-Iran tensions kept investors cautious. While Asian markets traded higher, domestic equities remained under pressure at the start of the session.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 70 points and tested 72,450, while the NSE Nifty50 took a hit of over 50 points and inched closer to 22,650, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a subdued start for domestic equities, with futures quoted at 22,816, down 50 points.

At around 9:06 AM, the Sensex was trading at 72,411.97, down 117.10 points or 0.16 per cent. The Nifty stood at 22,639.80, lower by 76.40 points or 0.34 per cent.

The indication came as investors continued to assess movements in crude oil prices and geopolitical developments involving the US and Iran, both of which have been influencing risk appetite across global markets.

Asian Markets Gain As Oil Prices Ease

Asian equities moved higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices pared some of their recent gains and technology stocks advanced.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.29 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.43 per cent.

The positive trend across some Asian markets followed a relatively mixed session on Wall Street.

Wall Street Ends Lower

US markets closed in negative territory in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.26 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.17 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite also ended lower, slipping 0.09 per cent.

The overnight performance provided limited support to domestic equities as investors continued to monitor global risk sentiment.

Crude Oil Prices Steady After Sharp Fall

Crude oil prices steadied during Asian trading hours after falling nearly 3 per cent in the previous session.

The decline came after Saudi Arabia restored half of the capacity of its East-West pipeline following drone attacks, easing some concerns around the immediate supply outlook.

On the Intercontinental Exchange, September Brent crude futures were quoted at $103.73 per barrel, up 1.11 per cent in early trade.

Oil prices remain a key market trigger for Indian equities, particularly amid concerns over their potential impact on inflation and broader macroeconomic stability.

Gold, Silver Futures Rise

Precious metals also traded higher in early deals.

Gold futures gained 0.56 per cent, while silver futures advanced 0.41 per cent.

The movement in precious metals comes as investors continue to assess geopolitical uncertainty and developments in global markets.

With domestic indices opening lower despite gains across major Asian markets, investors are likely to track crude oil movements and geopolitical developments closely during Wednesday's session.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Share Market GIFT Nifty US Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Bloody Monday Wreaks Havoc On Dalal Street: Sensex Bleeds 1,100 Points, Nifty Tanks 1.5%
Bloody Monday Wreaks Havoc On Dalal Street: Sensex Bleeds 1,100 Points, Nifty Tanks 1.5%
Mutual Funds
Sensex, Nifty50 Crash Over 1%, Why Are Stock Markets Bleeding Today?
Sensex, Nifty50 Crash Over 1%, Why Are Stock Markets Bleeding Today?
Mutual Funds
SIFs See Strong First-Year Growth: Equity Assets Jump 47%, Hybrid Strategies Dominate
SIFs See Strong First-Year Growth: Equity Assets Jump 47%, Hybrid Strategies Dominate
Mutual Funds
Oil Prices Cross $106 Amid US-Iran Tensions, Sensex Bleeds 500 Points, Nifty Under 23K
Oil Prices Cross $106 Amid US-Iran Tensions, Sensex Bleeds 500 Points, Nifty Under 23K
Advertisement

Videos

Big Tech Meet: Trump Meets Musk, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Huang
Breaking News: Top Lashkar Commander Musa Killed in Budgam Encounter
Breaking News: Minor Couple Allegedly Assaulted in Bihar’s Sherghati
Breaking News: Four CISF Personnel Killed in Firing at Kathua Power Project
PUNJAB NEWS: BJP Alleges Misuse of Punjab Government Residences as Sunil Jakhar Faces Police Blockade
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget