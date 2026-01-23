Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAmazon’s Next Layoff Round Could Start January 27, Putting 16,000 Jobs At Risk

Amazon’s Next Layoff Round Could Start January 27, Putting 16,000 Jobs At Risk

As Amazon speeds up its AI-first strategy, thousands of high-paying corporate roles may disappear, with employees fearing early notices and another large layoff wave starting later this month.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amazon is once again in the news for job cuts. Reports say the company is preparing a fresh round of layoffs starting January 27, 2026. Around 16,000 employees may lose their jobs, taking the total cuts in recent months close to 30,000. While Amazon has not officially confirmed this, employees on platforms like Blind and Reddit claim internal hints are already being shared. Earlier this month, about 1,000 to 2,000 workers reportedly received WARN notices in the US. 

The new cuts are expected to hit high-paying corporate roles and could impact teams worldwide, including India.

Amazon Layoffs January 27: Which Teams May Be Hit

Unlike earlier pandemic-era cuts that focused on warehouses and retail, this time the focus is on corporate jobs. Reports suggest Amazon’s People Experience and Technology (PXT) team, which handles HR and internal operations, may see deep reductions.

The reason is simple. Amazon is moving fast toward automation. Many HR tasks like hiring, reviews, and internal tracking are now handled by AI tools. This means fewer people are needed for admin work.

Even Amazon Web Services (AWS) may not be spared. AWS is still growing, but its pace has slowed compared to rivals. So Amazon is trimming older support and program roles inside AWS. The money saved is likely to go into AI products and new data centres.

Amazon Layoffs January 27 Linked To AI Push

CEO Andy Jassy has been clear about his vision. He wants fewer layers of management and faster decisions. Over the last year, teams have been merged, roles removed, and workloads increased.

AI is a big part of this change. Tools now handle tasks that once needed full teams. From hiring to performance reviews, software is doing more of the work.

Employees say those on performance improvement plans may be informed early. Others may hear closer to the date.

For now, Amazon has not made any public statement. But if these reports are true, January 27 could mark one of the company’s biggest layoff waves yet. For workers, especially in corporate and tech roles, the coming weeks may be full of uncertainty.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the next Amazon layoffs expected to occur?

Amazon is reportedly preparing for a new round of layoffs starting on January 27, 2026. The company has not officially confirmed these plans.

How many employees might be affected by these layoffs?

Approximately 16,000 employees could lose their jobs in this upcoming wave. This would bring the total job cuts in recent months close to 30,000.

Which teams at Amazon are most likely to be impacted by the January 27th layoffs?

Unlike previous layoffs, this wave is expected to hit high-paying corporate roles, including the People Experience and Technology (PXT) team and potentially some roles within Amazon Web Services (AWS).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Business TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Movie Review
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget