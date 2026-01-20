$25 Billion, 1 GW, And Fully Green: AM Green To Build Massive AI Data Centre In Uttar Pradesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AM Green Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InvestUP, the investment promotion agency of the Uttar Pradesh government, to build a 1 gigawatt (GW) compute data centre in Greater Noida to serve global artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The MoU was exchanged on January 20 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, in the presence of senior government officials and the leadership team of AM Green Group.

$25 Billion Investment, Phased Rollout Till 2030

The proposed data centre will be developed in phases, with the first capacity expected to become operational in 2028 and the full 1 GW targeted by 2030. The total investment is estimated at around $25 billion, making it one of the largest private investments in India’s digital and AI infrastructure space to date.

AM Green said the facility will house around 500,000 of the latest high‑performance chipsets and will be designed to handle large‑scale high‑performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads for global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises and India’s sovereign AI initiatives.

The company said the project aligns with the Indian government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI‑driven services.

AI Infrastructure Hub in Greater Noida

Under the agreement, AM Green will establish an AI infrastructure hub in the Greater Noida region, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to become India’s premier data centre hub.

The location will leverage the state’s industrial corridors and data centre policy to offer low‑latency connectivity and reliable digital infrastructure to fast‑growing domestic and international markets.

Full‑Stack AI Ecosystem Planned

AM Green said its AI Labs arm is working on building a full‑stack AI ecosystem anchored in what it describes as an “on‑demand electron‑to‑token architecture”.

The ecosystem is expected to bring together capabilities across:

Energy generation and storage

Digital infrastructure

Hardware installation

Customised AI models and applications

End‑use cases will span sectors including energy, healthcare, sovereign cloud services, manufacturing, automotive, media and gaming.

The HPC compute capability is also expected to enable chipset access to India’s wider developer community, helping fast‑track the development of AI solution stacks for both domestic and global markets.

Powered by 24/7 Carbon‑Free Energy

AM Green said the data centre will be powered by 24/7 carbon‑free energy, drawing on its renewable portfolio across wind, solar and pumped storage.

The company’s sister platform, Greenko Group, is building a 50 GW energy infrastructure base across more than 20 Indian states and is developing what it describes as the world’s first interconnected energy storage system with 100 GWh of capacity.

Jobs, FDI and Local Manufacturing Push

According to AM Green, the project is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment and generate thousands of high‑skilled jobs in the region.

It is also expected to foster a local ecosystem for hardware manufacturing, software development and specialised cooling technologies.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman of AM Green Group, said, “Today AI has become embedded in our daily lives – evolution of global AI ecosystem with intentionality, intelligence and adaptability will be a pivotal tool for current & future generations. Our entry into the AI full stack ecosystem is a natural extension of our technology first approach to our businesses and deliver integrated end‑to‑end solution stack for a multitude of industries.”

Mahesh Kolli, President of AM Green, said, “By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data center; we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with the support from State of Uttar Pradesh.”

Part of a Wider Green Industrial Strategy

AM Green is promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies.

The group is developing low‑carbon ammonia projects with a target of 5 million tonnes per annum by 2030. Its 1 million tonnes per annum green ammonia plant currently under construction is positioned as one of the world’s largest RFNBO‑compliant facilities.

AM Green is also developing production capabilities for green caustic soda, e‑methanol, olefins and biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel.

In addition, AM Green Metals and Materials is setting up a 1 million tonnes per annum green aluminium plant.

The project is aimed at addressing two major challenges facing India’s AI ambitions: access to large‑scale compute power and the environmental footprint of data centres.

If completed on schedule, the Greater Noida facility could become a cornerstone of India’s sovereign AI infrastructure and a magnet for global AI workloads, while setting a template for running large‑scale digital infrastructure entirely on renewable energy.

The MoU marks the beginning of what could be one of the most significant digital infrastructure builds in India’s recent history, combining AI, clean energy and industrial policy at scale.