Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices (Jan 20) Hit New Record Today, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices (Jan 20) Hit New Record Today, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 20, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 20 2026: Silver prices stole the spotlight on Tuesday, surging to fresh record highs in global and domestic markets as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid intensifying geopolitical tensions linked to a worsening US–Europe trade dispute.

Silver’s sharp rise mirrored heightened geopolitical uncertainty after President Trump announced plans to impose duties on eight European countries opposing his Greenland move. The metals later eased slightly on an intraday basis after the initial surge.

On Monday, Trump declined to rule out the use of force to acquire Greenland and reiterated that he would go ahead with tariffs on goods entering the United States from European nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek the activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion mechanism in response to tariff pressure, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged restraint. Denmark’s decision to increase its military presence in Greenland has further added to geopolitical unease.

Analysts said fears that the Trump administration could act against the US Federal Reserve have further supported precious metals, reviving concerns about the central bank’s independence and strengthening the appeal of non-yielding assets.

Expectations of additional US interest rate cuts have also acted as a tailwind for silver prices, after lending strong support to the broader precious-metals rally through 2025.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 20

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Indore 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 320 320,000
Silver Rate in Salem 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Patna 320 320,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices surge on January 20, 2026?

Silver prices surged to record highs due to investors flocking to safe-haven assets amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and a worsening US-Europe trade dispute.

What geopolitical events influenced the silver price increase?

President Trump's plans to impose duties on European countries opposing his Greenland move and Denmark's increased military presence in Greenland contributed to geopolitical unease.

How do fears about the US Federal Reserve affect silver prices?

Fears that the Trump administration might act against the US Federal Reserve have strengthened the appeal of precious metals like silver, raising concerns about the central bank's independence.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on January 20, 2026?

The silver price in Delhi on January 20, 2026, is Rs 320 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget