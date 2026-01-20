Silver prices surged to record highs due to investors flocking to safe-haven assets amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and a worsening US-Europe trade dispute.
Silver Prices (Jan 20) Hit New Record Today, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City
Check the latest silver price on January 20, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today Jan 20 2026: Silver prices stole the spotlight on Tuesday, surging to fresh record highs in global and domestic markets as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid intensifying geopolitical tensions linked to a worsening US–Europe trade dispute.
Silver’s sharp rise mirrored heightened geopolitical uncertainty after President Trump announced plans to impose duties on eight European countries opposing his Greenland move. The metals later eased slightly on an intraday basis after the initial surge.
On Monday, Trump declined to rule out the use of force to acquire Greenland and reiterated that he would go ahead with tariffs on goods entering the United States from European nations.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek the activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion mechanism in response to tariff pressure, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged restraint. Denmark’s decision to increase its military presence in Greenland has further added to geopolitical unease.
Analysts said fears that the Trump administration could act against the US Federal Reserve have further supported precious metals, reviving concerns about the central bank’s independence and strengthening the appeal of non-yielding assets.
Expectations of additional US interest rate cuts have also acted as a tailwind for silver prices, after lending strong support to the broader precious-metals rally through 2025.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 20
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|320
|320,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|320
|320,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices surge on January 20, 2026?
What geopolitical events influenced the silver price increase?
President Trump's plans to impose duties on European countries opposing his Greenland move and Denmark's increased military presence in Greenland contributed to geopolitical unease.
How do fears about the US Federal Reserve affect silver prices?
Fears that the Trump administration might act against the US Federal Reserve have strengthened the appeal of precious metals like silver, raising concerns about the central bank's independence.
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on January 20, 2026?
The silver price in Delhi on January 20, 2026, is Rs 320 per gram.