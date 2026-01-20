Silver Prices (Jan 20) Hit New Record Today, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Jan 20 2026: Silver prices stole the spotlight on Tuesday, surging to fresh record highs in global and domestic markets as investors rushed into safe-haven assets amid intensifying geopolitical tensions linked to a worsening US–Europe trade dispute.

Silver’s sharp rise mirrored heightened geopolitical uncertainty after President Trump announced plans to impose duties on eight European countries opposing his Greenland move. The metals later eased slightly on an intraday basis after the initial surge.

On Monday, Trump declined to rule out the use of force to acquire Greenland and reiterated that he would go ahead with tariffs on goods entering the United States from European nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek the activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion mechanism in response to tariff pressure, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged restraint. Denmark’s decision to increase its military presence in Greenland has further added to geopolitical unease.

Analysts said fears that the Trump administration could act against the US Federal Reserve have further supported precious metals, reviving concerns about the central bank’s independence and strengthening the appeal of non-yielding assets.

Expectations of additional US interest rate cuts have also acted as a tailwind for silver prices, after lending strong support to the broader precious-metals rally through 2025.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 20

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 320 per gram and Rs 320,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

