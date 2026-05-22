Air India plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI): An Air India aircraft from Bengaluru, with 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to suspected engine fire on Thursday evening, sources said.

The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at the Delhi airport.

All passengers and crew were safe and disembarked normally, the airline said in a statement.

The A320 aircraft was operating the flight AI2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true," the statement said.

One of the sources said it was yet to be confirmed whether there was fire in the engine.

The sources said there were 160 passengers and crew on board the aircraft.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the plane landed at around 9.30 pm.

Air India said it was immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.

"We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available," it added.

Meanwhile, an Air India aircraft, with 181 passengers on board, suffered a tail strike during landing at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday morning after which the plane was grounded for a detailed inspection.

The airline's narrow-body A321 aircraft was operating the flight AI2651 from Delhi to Bengaluru. PTI RAM ARI

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