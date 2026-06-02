Ever Wondered Why Banks Fine You For Low Balances? Here’s The Answer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks lend deposits; minimum balance ensures lending capacity.

Operational costs are covered by minimum balance requirements.

Penalty fees offset lost interest income from low balances.

A bank is, at its core, a lending business. It takes the money sitting idle in your savings account and lends it out to borrowers, whether that is a family applying for a home loan or a business seeking working capital. The interest it earns on those loans is its main source of income.

For this model to work, the bank needs a steady pool of deposits at all times. Your minimum balance is part of that pool. When you maintain it, the bank has funds available to lend. When you do not, it loses a portion of that lending capacity and, with it, potential interest income.

The Cost Of Maintaining Your Account

Running a bank account is not free for the bank either. Every ATM you use, every customer care call you place, every digital transaction that goes through, all of it costs the bank money in infrastructure and manpower. The minimum balance requirement helps recover these operational costs.

An account holder who consistently keeps a low balance is, in banking terms, a cost centre. The bank spends money to maintain the account but earns very little from it. The penalty charge is how the bank compensates for that gap.

Where Does Your Penalty Fee Actually Go?

The penalty amount goes directly into the bank's non-interest income. It does not fund any specific service for you. It simply offsets the revenue the bank missed out on because your balance was too low to lend out profitably.

There is a regulatory angle too. The Reserve Bank of India requires banks to maintain certain financial ratios, such as the Cash Reserve Ratio and the Statutory Liquidity Ratio. Healthy deposit levels help banks stay compliant without strain. When deposits fall, the cost of compliance goes up.

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Private Banks Vs Public Banks: Why The Difference

Not all banks treat minimum balance requirements the same way. Public sector banks like State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda either have zero MAB requirements or set them very low, sometimes as little as Rs 500 in rural areas. The trade-off is slower service and older digital infrastructure.

Private banks set significantly higher thresholds and justify them with better technology, faster service and wider ATM networks. The minimum balance, in their framing, is the price of convenience, whether or not you actually use it.

Which Account Type Should You Pick

If you frequently fall short of the minimum balance, there are options. Most public sector banks offer zero-balance accounts with standard features. Private banks, too, are required to offer Basic Savings Bank Deposit accounts that carry no minimum balance requirement, though they come with limited monthly transactions.

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