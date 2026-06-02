Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures rose nearly 1% amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Renewed US-Iran conflict boosted safe-haven asset demand.

Market sentiment shifted due to West Asia military escalation.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed nearly 1 per cent to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Tuesday as renewed geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold contract rose by Rs 1,313, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 1,60,554 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 8,150 lots.

Analysts said precious metals gained after investors reassessed geopolitical risks following fresh military developments in West Asia, which complicated efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement between the US and Iran.

"Market sentiment had improved on hopes of an imminent US-Iran peace agreement, turned cautious after another round of military escalation over the weekend," said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to reports, Iran's Tasnim News Agency said Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington and was considering a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, citing violations of the existing ceasefire arrangement.

However, US President Donald Trump dismissed reports of a breakdown in negotiations. He said discussions with Iran were continuing rapidly and that an Israeli strike on Beirut had been called off following his intervention.

In global markets, Comex gold futures for the August contract gained $63.79, or 1.42 per cent, to $4,570.09 per ounce in New York.

Market participants are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and key US labour market data due later this week for further signals on interest rates and the near-term direction of bullion prices, Modi added.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 2

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram) 24 Karat - Rs 15,637

22 Karat - Rs 14,335

18 Karat - Rs 11,732 Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 24 Karat - Rs 15,818

22 Karat - Rs 14,500

18 Karat - Rs 12,180 Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram) 24 Karat - Rs 15,622

22 Karat - Rs 14,320

18 Karat - Rs 11,717 Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram) 24 Karat - Rs 15,622

22 Karat - Rs 14,320

18 Karat - Rs 11,717 Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram) 24 Karat - Rs 15,622

22 Karat - Rs 14,320

18 Karat - Rs 11,717 Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram) 24 Karat - Rs 15,622

22 Karat - Rs 14,320

18 Karat - Rs 11,717

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 2

Silver Price In Delhi Today The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg. Silver Price In Chennai Today The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg. Silver Price In Bengaluru Today The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg. Silver Price In Mumbai Today The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg. Silver Price In Pune Today The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg. Silver Price In Kolkata Today The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities