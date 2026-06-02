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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 2): Prices Rise Nearly 1%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 2): Prices Rise Nearly 1%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices edged higher on June 2, supported by safe-haven buying amid geopolitical uncertainties. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures rose nearly 1% amid geopolitical uncertainty.
  • Renewed US-Iran conflict boosted safe-haven asset demand.
  • Market sentiment shifted due to West Asia military escalation.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices climbed nearly 1 per cent to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Tuesday as renewed geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold contract rose by Rs 1,313, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 1,60,554 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 8,150 lots.

Analysts said precious metals gained after investors reassessed geopolitical risks following fresh military developments in West Asia, which complicated efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement between the US and Iran.

"Market sentiment had improved on hopes of an imminent US-Iran peace agreement, turned cautious after another round of military escalation over the weekend," said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to reports, Iran's Tasnim News Agency said Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington and was considering a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, citing violations of the existing ceasefire arrangement.

However, US President Donald Trump dismissed reports of a breakdown in negotiations. He said discussions with Iran were continuing rapidly and that an Israeli strike on Beirut had been called off following his intervention.

In global markets, Comex gold futures for the August contract gained $63.79, or 1.42 per cent, to $4,570.09 per ounce in New York.

Market participants are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision and key US labour market data due later this week for further signals on interest rates and the near-term direction of bullion prices, Modi added.

Also Read : June 2026 Bank Holidays: From Muharram To Kabir Jayanti, Check Full RBI Closure List

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 2

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - Rs 15,637
22 Karat - Rs 14,335
18 Karat - Rs 11,732

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - Rs 15,818
22 Karat - Rs 14,500
18 Karat - Rs 12,180

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - Rs 15,622
22 Karat - Rs 14,320
18 Karat - Rs 11,717

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - Rs 15,622
22 Karat - Rs 14,320
18 Karat - Rs 11,717

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - Rs 15,622
22 Karat - Rs 14,320
18 Karat - Rs 11,717

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - Rs 15,622
22 Karat - Rs 14,320
18 Karat - Rs 11,717

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,622 14,320 11,717
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,627 14,325 11,722
Gold Rate in Indore 15,627 14,325 11,722
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,637 14,335 11,732
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,818 14,500 12,180
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,622 14,320 11,717
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,622 14,320 11,717
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,637 14,335 11,732
Gold Rate in Salem 15,818 14,500 12,180
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,622 14,320 11,717
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,622 14,320 11,717
Gold Rate in Patna 15,627 14,325 11,722

Also Read : From Layoff Fears To Rs 4 Crore Pay Packages: Nvidia Offers Hope To H-1B Workers

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 2

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Indore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 280 280,000

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices rise on Tuesday?

Gold prices climbed due to renewed geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict, boosting demand for the safe-haven asset.

What is the current price of gold per 10 grams in futures trade?

The August gold contract on MCX rose to Rs 1,60,554 per 10 grams.

What factors are influencing the near-term direction of bullion prices?

Market participants are awaiting the RBI's monetary policy decision and key US labor market data for further signals.

What is the current silver price per gram in Delhi?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 2 June 2026
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