Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NPCI developing a protocol enabling AI agents to initiate UPI payments.

AI agents can complete transactions under user-approved limits.

Protocol verifies AI agents; RBI approval and safeguards are crucial.

Booking a flight, ordering groceries or purchasing event tickets through an AI assistant could become much more seamless if a new payments framework under development is eventually rolled out.

According to a Business Standard report, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on a proposed Unified Agent Protocol (UAP) that could enable trusted artificial intelligence (AI) agents to initiate UPI payments on behalf of users, subject to authorisation and regulatory approval.

While the framework is still under development, it aims to bridge a key gap in today's AI ecosystem, allowing AI assistants not only to recommend purchases but also to complete transactions within user-approved limits.

Why AI Cannot Make UPI Payments Today

AI-powered assistants can already compare products, recommend services and help users complete several online tasks. However, the final payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) still requires user intervention.

At present, only users and authorised payment applications can initiate UPI transactions. AI agents do not have the authority to independently execute payments, even if they have helped users select a product or service.

How UPI Already Supports Pre-Approved Payments

UPI already offers features such as AutoPay and Reserve Pay, allowing users to authorise recurring or scheduled payments after authenticating them once with a UPI PIN.

These features are commonly used for subscription-based services and other pre-approved transactions. However, they do not allow AI assistants to independently decide what to purchase or complete transactions without an approved framework.

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What Is the Unified Agent Protocol?

NPCI is reportedly developing the proposed Unified Agent Protocol as a verification layer that would sit on top of the existing UPI infrastructure rather than replace it.

The reported objective is to create a common and interoperable framework through which AI agents can be registered, verified and authorised before interacting with the UPI ecosystem.

Instead of changing the underlying payment rails, the protocol would verify whether an AI assistant is trusted and acting with a user's permission before a transaction is processed.

How the Proposed Payment Flow Could Work

Although NPCI has not officially disclosed detailed operational guidelines, the reported payment journey could follow a simple sequence.

A user would first instruct an AI assistant to perform a task, such as booking a flight or purchasing an item. The AI would then compare available options, choose one based on the user's request and generate a payment request.

The proposed Unified Agent Protocol would verify whether the AI agent is registered, trusted and authorised to act on behalf of the user. The request would then be routed through UPI, after which the user could approve the transaction. For payments that have already been pre-authorised within specified spending limits, the transaction could be completed automatically, subject to the applicable rules.

Will AI Get Direct Access to Bank Accounts?

Not necessarily.

According to the report, the proposed framework is expected to operate in a manner similar to existing UPI features such as AutoPay and Reserve Pay, where users approve spending limits instead of granting unrestricted access to their bank accounts.

The protocol is also expected to establish whether an AI agent has been authorised to act for a user, define the scope of that authority and help determine accountability if those limits are exceeded.

However, the final safeguards will depend on the framework eventually approved by NPCI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Regulatory Approval Still Needed

Any rollout of the proposed Unified Agent Protocol would require approval from the Reserve Bank of India before it can be implemented.

The framework remains under development, and NPCI has not yet announced a launch timeline.

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Security Challenges Remain

Like any new payments technology, an AI-enabled transaction system could also introduce fresh risks.

The report notes that cybercriminals may attempt to exploit AI-powered payment systems through fake AI agents, unauthorised transactions or excessive user permissions. Questions surrounding liability in the event of erroneous or fraudulent payments would also need to be addressed before wider adoption.

Why the Proposal Matters

If eventually implemented, the Unified Agent Protocol could mark a significant shift in how digital payments are carried out in India.

Rather than requiring users to manually complete every transaction, trusted AI assistants could be permitted to execute payments within predefined limits and with appropriate safeguards.