ITR Filing Deadline 2026: Is It July 31, August 31, Or October 31? Check Your Due Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ITR filing deadlines vary by taxpayer type and income source.

Individuals and businesses have deadlines from July to November.

Correct ITR form selection is crucial for compliance.

With the income tax return (ITR) filing season underway, many taxpayers are preparing to submit their returns for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27. However, one common misconception this year is that July 31 is the filing deadline for everyone.

In reality, the Income Tax Department has prescribed different due dates depending on the type of taxpayer, source of income, and whether the accounts require an audit. Missing the applicable deadline could result in interest, penalties and other compliance issues.

Here's a closer look at the key ITR deadlines and the return forms applicable to different categories of taxpayers.

Not Everyone Has the Same ITR Filing Deadline

The due date for filing an income tax return varies based on the taxpayer's profile.

According to the Income Tax Department, individuals filing ITR-1 (Sahaj) or ITR-2 generally need to submit their returns by July 31, 2026.

Taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 whose business or professional income does not require an audit have until August 31, 2026 to file their returns.

For businesses and professionals whose accounts are subject to audit, the deadline for filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 is October 31, 2026.

Businesses required to furnish transfer pricing reports for international or specified domestic transactions have a filing deadline of November 30, 2026.

Meanwhile, taxpayers who miss their original due date can still file a belated return until December 31, 2026, while revised returns can be filed up to March 31, 2027. An updated return (ITR-U) may be submitted until March 31, 2031, which is within four years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

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Which ITR Form Should You File?

Selecting the correct ITR form is equally important, as filing under the wrong category could lead to processing delays or notices.

ITR-1 (Sahaj)

The Income Tax Department states that ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, can be filed by resident individuals with an annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh.

It is meant for taxpayers earning income from salary, one house property, other sources such as interest, and agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000 annually. The form also allows reporting of long-term capital gains (LTCG) of up to Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year.

Who Can File ITR-2?

ITR-2 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not have income from business or profession.

This form is generally used by taxpayers earning income from salary or pension, multiple house properties, capital gains from the sale of assets, and other sources such as interest or dividend income.

ITR-3: For Business and Professional Income

Taxpayers earning income from a proprietary business or profession are required to file ITR-3.

According to the Income Tax Department, this form applies to individuals and HUFs maintaining regular books of accounts and not opting for presumptive taxation schemes.

It also covers individuals earning business income, income as partners in firms, and those with multiple income streams, including capital gains and other taxable income.

Who Should Choose ITR-4 (Sugam)?

ITR-4 (Sugam) is designed for individuals, HUFs and firms (excluding Limited Liability Partnerships) with annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh who declare income under the presumptive taxation scheme for business or profession.

However, the form cannot be used by taxpayers who:

Are directors in a company

Have short-term capital gains

Have long-term capital gains under Section 112A exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh

Held unlisted equity shares during the previous financial year

Own assets or financial interests outside India

Have signing authority in foreign bank accounts

Earn income from sources outside India

Have deferred tax payments relating to Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs)

Have brought-forward losses or losses to be carried forward under any head of income

Have total annual income exceeding Rs 50 lakh

What's New This ITR Filing Season?

One notable change for AY 2026–27 is the phased rollout of filing utilities.

Instead of releasing all return forms simultaneously, the Income Tax Department is enabling online filing and Excel utilities for each form in stages.

At present, Excel utilities for ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 are available through the Downloads section of the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. Since both online filing and Excel utilities for these forms have now been activated, eligible taxpayers can begin filing their returns.

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Why Filing Before the Due Date Matters

Tax experts generally advise taxpayers not to wait until the last minute to file their returns. Filing within the applicable deadline can help avoid late filing fees, interest on unpaid taxes and unnecessary delays in processing refunds.

Before beginning the filing process, taxpayers should also ensure they choose the correct ITR form based on their income profile, verify tax credits and supporting documents, and cross-check the due date applicable to their category.

As the filing calendar differs across taxpayer categories this year, understanding the correct deadline could help avoid compliance issues later in the assessment cycle.