Delhi Markets To Stay Open Till Diwali? CTI Seeks Police Security After Rs 2,000-Crore Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi traders urged police to keep markets open.

Previous October 10 shutdown caused Rs 2,000 crore losses.

Festive season crucial; CTI demands no forced closures.

Delhi’s traders have urged the police to ensure that markets can continue operating through the festive season, saying another shutdown could disrupt business during a crucial period ahead of Diwali. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking security arrangements and asking authorities not to pressure shopkeepers into closing their establishments during protests.

The demand follows a shutdown on October 10, which CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said caused an estimated Rs 2,000 crore in business losses across the capital. According to Goyal, traders in several areas were asked to shut their shops by local authorities, while some faced pressure from the police and administration, reported NDTV.

October 10 Shutdown: Why CTI Is Seeking Police Intervention

CTI has raised concerns about the impact of forced market closures on traders, particularly during the festive period. Goyal said the October 10 shutdown brought commercial activity to a halt in several parts of Delhi, resulting in substantial losses for businesses.

The organisation has now asked the Delhi Police to prevent a repeat of the situation and ensure that traders are not compelled to suspend operations during demonstrations.

Its appeal comes as markets enter a busy period, with Navratri and Ramlila events under way and Diwali approaching.

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Delhi Traders Put Forward Three Demands

In its communication to the Police Commissioner, CTI has outlined three steps it wants the authorities to take:

No forced closures: Local administration officials should not pressure traders to shut their shops or markets during protests.

Adequate police protection: Major markets and shopkeepers across Delhi should receive proper security.

Uninterrupted business: Traders should be able to open their establishments and carry out commercial activities without fear.

CTI has said that maintaining law and order should not require traders to close their businesses, and has called on the police to provide the necessary protection.

Why The Festive Season Matters For Delhi Markets

CTI General Secretary Ramesh Ahuja and Vice President Rahul Adalkha said the period leading up to Diwali is one of the most important revenue-generating windows for traders.

With Navratri and Ramlila adding to festive activity, the organisation believes that further disruptions could affect businesses at a time when they depend on higher customer footfall and sales.

The representatives have argued that commercial activity should not be sacrificed because of protests or demonstrations, and that security arrangements should allow markets to remain functional.

CTI Says Traders Are Ready To Cooperate With Police

CTI has maintained that traders are willing to cooperate with the police and local administration. However, it has said that shops should not have to close because of demonstrations during the run-up to Diwali.

The organisation has called on Delhi Police to ensure the safety of traders and their establishments so that business can continue. Its request follows the October 10 shutdown, which CTI says resulted in losses of around Rs 2,000 crore.

The demand is for markets to remain operational during the festive season, with the police responsible for providing adequate security.

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