Brent At $103 Now, $90 In December? Goldman Sachs Revises Oil Price Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Goldman Sachs increased Dec 2026 Brent crude forecast to $90.

West Asia supply risks contribute to this forecast increase.

Brent's 2027 forecast remains $80 despite current $103.

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The international crude oil benchmark -- Brent crude -- is expected to reach $90 a barrel in December 2026, up 6 per cent from a previous forecast of $85, a report has said, citing ongoing supply‑side risks from the West Asia conflict that are keeping a hefty risk premium in time spreads.

The new December 2026 forecast surged because of "ongoing downside risks to supply likely to slow the moderation in the time spreads risk premium-which we estimate at just over $20 today,” the report from Goldman Sachs said.

However, the next month's forecast is nearly 13 per cent lower than the current price of around $103 per barrel and the investment bank's 2027 average Brent forecast of $80 per barrel was left unchanged.

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It estimated the price considering downside risks to supply, low inventories and interest‑rate sensitivity to oil supporting physical restocking and financial hedging.

"Our 2027 average Brent forecast of $80 per barrel is unchanged and balances downward price pressure from faster-than-expected adaptation in Gulf supply against a slower moderation in the risk premium," Goldman Sachs said.

The report also mentioned that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) could average $81 in December 2026 and $73 in 2027, reflecting unusually wide WTI‑to‑Brent spreads driven by high US‑to‑Europe shipping costs.

When the West Asia war started in February-end, Brent crude stood around $70 per barrel which jumped to over $125 per barrel as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a transit point for nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil shipments, was disrupted.

Gradual reopening led to moderation in crude prices to pre-war days before oil climbed back to test the $100 per barrel mark.

“Brent might average around $125 per barrel in 2027 if 2027 average Gulf output remains 5mb/d below February 2026 levels, versus 0.3 million barrels per day below in our base case.

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Damage to oil infrastructure, intensified shipping attacks and a more persistent risk premium are the most likely potential triggers of price upside, the report said.