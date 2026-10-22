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English NewsBusinessAadhaar Email Update Free Till December 31: How To Change Your Email ID On The App

Aadhaar Email Update Free Till December 31: How To Change Your Email ID On The App

The facility is meant for Aadhaar holders whose email address has changed, or who have not yet linked one to their Aadhaar.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UIDAI offers free Aadhaar email updates via app until December 2026.
  • This service helps keep Aadhaar contact details current for notifications.
  • Other Aadhaar detail changes like name, mobile number incur fees.

Changed your email address and never got round to telling Aadhaar? For the rest of the year, doing so through the Aadhaar mobile app will cost nothing.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived the fee for updating an email ID via the app, making the service free between July 1 and December 31, 2026. The update had previously cost Rs 75.

Aadhaar Email Update Free Till December 31

The facility is meant for Aadhaar holders whose email address has changed, or who have not yet linked one to their Aadhaar. The aim, according to UIDAI, is to help people keep their contact details current so that they receive important notifications.

The waiver has a narrow scope, the authority has said: it applies only to email updates made through the Aadhaar mobile app.

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How to Change Email ID on Aadhaar App

The process follows a few simple steps:

1. Download the official Aadhaar app on your smartphone, or update it if it is already installed.
2. Open the app and log in with the required details.
3. Choose the option to update your email ID.
4. Enter the information the app asks for.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete verification.

Name, DOB, Mobile Number Updates Not Free

The exemption does not extend to other changes. Updates to a name, date of birth, mobile number or other details held in Aadhaar may be subject to different rules and fees. Anyone planning such a change should check the relevant terms and charges on the official UIDAI website first.

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Free Online ID, Address Update Extended Till June 2027

One other free service remains available. The online update of identity and address documents on the myAadhaar portal, which is also free of charge, has been extended until June 14, 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is updating my Aadhaar email ID free?

Yes, updating your email ID via the Aadhaar mobile app is free from July 1 to December 31, 2026. This service previously incurred a fee of Rs 75.

How can I update my email ID on the Aadhaar app?

Download or update the official Aadhaar app, log in, and choose the option to update your email ID. Follow the on-screen instructions for verification.

Does this fee waiver apply to other Aadhaar updates?

No, the fee waiver only applies to email updates made through the Aadhaar mobile app. Updates to name, date of birth, or mobile number are not free and may have different charges.

Are there any other free Aadhaar update services available?

Yes, the online update of identity and address documents on the myAadhaar portal remains free. This service has been extended until June 14, 2027.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aadhaar UIDAI Free Aadhaar Update Aadhaar Alert Aadhaar App Aadhaar Email Update Email Change On Aadhaar Update Email ID In Aadhaar
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