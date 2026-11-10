US Says Economic Pressure On Iran Is Working, Signals Shift Away From Military Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rubio: Economic campaign against Iran reduces need for military operations.

Economic pressure hinders Iran's nuclear and militant group funding.

US remains open to diplomacy if Iran changes demands.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington's economic campaign against Iran is proving effective enough to reduce the need for major military operations. Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Paris, Rubio said economic pressure on Tehran would intensify further, while stressing that the US remained open to diplomacy if Iran changed its position.

Economic Pressure Mounts

“I have been told the economic campaign [against Iran] is working so well there's no need for major combat operations,” Rubio told reporters.

He said economic pressure was beginning to affect Iran's ability to finance its nuclear programme, support militant groups and carry out activities that Washington considers a threat to international security.

Referring to Iran's support for Hamas, Hezbollah and Shia militias, as well as its cyber activities and alleged attempts to target individuals overseas, Rubio said all these operations required substantial financial resources.

“The less money they have available to them, the less money they can use to fund their malign and nefarious activities,” he said, adding that economic pressure on Tehran would become even more severe.

US Open To Diplomacy

Rubio said Washington was willing to pursue a diplomatic solution to the conflict but maintained that Iran's current demands were unacceptable.

“The Iranian demands are totally unrealistic. We expect that could change-and if it does, we're prepared for diplomacy,” he said.

He added that the US would not need to carry out further military strikes against Iran if economic measures could achieve the same objectives.

Also Read: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Calls Impeachment Efforts Against Him 'A Farce'

Gulf Pushes For De-Escalation

The remarks came as Gulf countries stepped up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region.

The Qatari Prime Minister visited Paris to brief G7 foreign ministers, including representatives from Britain, France, Italy and Germany, as well as the Saudi foreign minister, on his discussions with US President Donald Trump.

The Gulf's message was understood to be a call for de-escalation in Iran. Trump's meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister, his first engagement with another foreign leader since the US midterm elections, had drawn considerable attention.

His relatively conciliatory tone was expected to be welcomed by G7 partners, who are increasingly concerned about the economic and security consequences of the conflict across the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

Also Read: Eisenkot Bloc Reaches Deal On Key Knesset Posts, Matan Kahana Set To Be Speaker, Lieberman To Head Key Panel