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English NewsBusinessMeta Q3 Results 2026: Ads Boom, Net Income Jumps 264%, Operating Income Falls 37%

Meta Q3 Results 2026: Ads Boom, Net Income Jumps 264%, Operating Income Falls 37%

Net income jumped 264% to $9.86 billion. Yet operating income went the other way, falling 37% to $12.99 billion, because of a large legal charge, the company said.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meta's Q3 revenue and net income rose significantly.
  • A $9.89 billion legal charge reduced Meta's operating income.
  • Advertising revenue grew 26%, driven by increased impressions.

Meta's ad business had a very good three months. Its legal team had an expensive one.

Meta reported that revenue for the July-September quarter rose 26% from a year earlier to $64.60 billion. Net income jumped 264% to $9.86 billion. Yet operating income went the other way, falling 37% to $12.99 billion, because of a large legal charge, the company said.

Meta Ads Grow 26% as Impressions Rise 10%

Advertising is where Meta earns most of its money, and it grew 26% to $63.06 billion in the quarter. Two numbers sit behind that growth. Ad impressions across Meta's apps rose 10% year-on-year, while the average price per ad climbed 14%, the company said.

For comparison, total revenue in the same quarter last year was $51.24 billion. Net income then was $2.71 billion, and earnings per share (diluted) were $1.05. This time, earnings per share came in at $3.83.

Also Read : Share Markets Brace For Volatility As Oil Prices Spook Investors: Sensex Crashes 550 Points

Meta Operating Income Falls 37% on Legal Charge

So why did operating income fall? Costs and expenses jumped 68% to $51.61 billion, and a big part of that was a $9.89 billion charge. It relates to an agreement with 52 US state attorneys general to settle litigation over teen mental health and social media.

Meta said that without the charge, operating income would have been $22.88 billion, rather than $12.99 billion, and earnings per share would have been $7.40 instead of $3.83.

Meta Q4 Revenue Forecast: $73-76 Billion

For the October-December quarter, Meta is forecasting revenue of $73 billion to $76 billion. It has also raised its full-year 2026 expense outlook to $175 billion to $179 billion, a figure that includes the legal charge.

Spending on equipment and infrastructure is going up too. Meta now expects capital expenditure of $135 billion to $145 billion this year, up from its earlier range of $130 billion to $145 billion. The money is going into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and other priorities, it said.

Meta Says AI Returns Will Take Longer

In its outlook commentary, Meta's chief financial officer said the AI spending is already showing up in the ad business. "Our AI investments are already delivering substantial incremental advertising revenue through stronger engagement, better recommendations, and more efficient monetization," the commentary said.

The company was upfront that patience will be needed for the rest. The newer investments "will take longer to generate returns than those in our core business", it said, but it expressed confidence in their long-term potential given the range of ways they could make money and the efficiencies they bring inside the company.

Meta expects these investments, together with advances in its AI models and new product launches, to support strong overall revenue growth through 2027. It is still working on its budget and capacity plans for next year.

Also read : Karwa Chauth 2026 Gift Ideas For Wife: From SIP To Gold ETFs, Money Moves Beyond Jewellery

Input By : ANI

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Meta's revenue and net income perform in the July-September quarter?

Meta's revenue rose 26% to $64.60 billion, and net income jumped 264% to $9.86 billion. However, operating income fell 37% due to a large legal charge.

Why did Meta's operating income decline in the last quarter?

Operating income fell 37% due to a $9.89 billion legal charge. This charge relates to a settlement with 52 US state attorneys general over teen mental health and social media.

What factors contributed to Meta's advertising revenue growth?

Meta's advertising revenue grew 26% to $63.06 billion. This growth was driven by a 10% increase in ad impressions and a 14% climb in the average price per ad.

What is Meta's revenue forecast for the October-December quarter?

Meta is forecasting revenue between $73 billion and $76 billion for the October-December quarter. The company also raised its full-year 2026 expense outlook.

How does Meta view the returns from its AI investments?

Meta's AI investments are already delivering substantial advertising revenue through stronger engagement and recommendations. While newer investments will take longer to generate returns, Meta is confident in their long-term potential.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Meta Q3 Results Meta Q3 Meta Q3 Earnings Advertising Boom Meta Income Falls
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