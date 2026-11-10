'Thank PM Modi For Eliminating Maoists': Rijiju's Retort To Rahul Gandhi's Debate Challenge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi reiterated debate on who is foreign-controlled or anti-national.

Rahul predicted PM Modi would avoid security personnel later.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate over allegations of anti-national activities and links with foreign forces.

Responding to Rahul's post on X, Rijiju asked the Congress leader to thank Modi for eliminating armed Maoists. He also recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remarks describing Left-Wing Extremism and Naxalism as India's biggest internal security threat.

"Rahul ji, thank Modi ji for eliminating the Armed Maoists. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji had famously described Left-Wing Extremism and Naxalism as 'The single biggest internal security threat' to India. Next target is to finish Dimagi Naxals," Rijiju wrote.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Debate

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had challenged Prime Minister Modi to debate who was anti-national and who was acting under the influence of foreign forces. In his post, the Congress leader also accused the Prime Minister of calling his party members Naxals.

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Addressing personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rahul said their expressions suggested they did not believe the Prime Minister's claims.

"Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals," Rahul wrote.

Reiterating his challenge, Rahul said the Prime Minister could debate him on the allegations "any time, any place".

"My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," he added.

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