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English NewsNewsIndia'Thank PM Modi For Eliminating Maoists': Rijiju's Retort To Rahul Gandhi's Debate Challenge

'Thank PM Modi For Eliminating Maoists': Rijiju's Retort To Rahul Gandhi's Debate Challenge

In a post on X, Rahul addressed the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying their expressions suggested they did not believe the Prime Minister's claims.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gandhi reiterated debate on who is foreign-controlled or anti-national.
  • Rahul predicted PM Modi would avoid security personnel later.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate over allegations of anti-national activities and links with foreign forces.

Responding to Rahul's post on X, Rijiju asked the Congress leader to thank Modi for eliminating armed Maoists. He also recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remarks describing Left-Wing Extremism and Naxalism as India's biggest internal security threat.

"Rahul ji, thank Modi ji for eliminating the Armed Maoists. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji had famously described Left-Wing Extremism and Naxalism as 'The single biggest internal security threat' to India. Next target is to finish Dimagi Naxals," Rijiju wrote.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Debate

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had challenged Prime Minister Modi to debate who was anti-national and who was acting under the influence of foreign forces. In his post, the Congress leader also accused the Prime Minister of calling his party members Naxals.

ALSO READ: 'Bahurani' And 'Chhoti Bahurani': Sonia Gandhi Opens Up About Tensions With Maneka In New Memoir

Addressing personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rahul said their expressions suggested they did not believe the Prime Minister's claims.

"Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals," Rahul wrote.

Reiterating his challenge, Rahul said the Prime Minister could debate him on the allegations "any time, any place".

"My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," he added.

ALSO READ: ‘Is It A Crime To Be Ambitious?’ Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi Over Her ‘Shocked’ Reaction

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi challenging PM Modi to do?

Rahul Gandhi has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate. This debate would focus on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces.

Why did Rahul Gandhi issue this debate challenge?

He issued the challenge after PM Modi reportedly called Congress leaders Naxals. Rahul wants to debate allegations of anti-national activities and foreign influence.

Who did Rahul Gandhi address regarding the Prime Minister's claims?

Rahul Gandhi addressed CRPF personnel in a post on X. He suggested their expressions indicated they did not believe the Prime Minister's allegations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi : Rahul Gandhi 'Naxal' Remark
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