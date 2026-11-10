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English NewsNewsWorldUS Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Calls Impeachment Efforts Against Him 'A Farce'

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Calls Impeachment Efforts Against Him 'A Farce'

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth calls impeachment efforts against him a political spectacle, accuses a congressman of acting out of resentment and defends his military decisions at the Pentagon.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed impeachment efforts as political.
  • He defended his military actions, citing a congressman's resentment.
  • Hegseth warned of damaging message, reaffirming national security focus.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed impeachment efforts against him as a “farce” and a “political spectacle”, accusing a congressman behind the move of acting out of personal resentment. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Hegseth defended his military decisions, saying he stood by every operation carried out under his leadership. He also argued that the impeachment resolutions were politically motivated and would send a damaging message to US adversaries by suggesting Washington could punish military leaders for conducting lawful operations.

Hegseth Hits Back

Hegseth described the impeachment effort as an attempt by a “disgruntled and defeated congressman” to create a political spectacle rather than pursue genuine oversight or accountability.

“What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment,” he told reporters.

He also said the resolutions “mock the Constitution” and attack the military chain of command.

Defending his decisions as defence secretary, Hegseth said: “I stand behind every one of these operations.”

Calls Move Political

Hegseth further dismissed the resolutions as politically motivated, arguing that they stemmed from disagreements over policy rather than any serious constitutional violations.

He said the allegations did not involve high crimes, misdemeanours, treason or bribery, the kinds of offences he said the country's Founding Fathers had envisaged when drafting the impeachment clause.

Also Read: ‘Biased And Ill-Informed’: MEA Slams US Commission Over Remarks On Attacks On Religious Places In India

Avoids Iran War Row

Hegseth also declined to comment on Vice-President JD Vance's remarks suggesting that the Iran war had cost Republicans the US midterm elections.

Saying he did not get involved in politics, Hegseth instead reiterated his focus on national security and military priorities.

“We will continue to protect the US, defeat enemies and rebuild the military,” he said.

Also Read: Eisenkot Bloc Reaches Deal On Key Knesset Posts, Matan Kahana Set To Be Speaker, Lieberman To Head Key Panel

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Pete Hegseth Impeachment
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