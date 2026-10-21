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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Erases All Gains, Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,800

Dalal Street Erases All Gains, Sensex 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,800

Information technology shares bucked the broader weakness, with the Nifty IT index emerging as the strongest-performing sector.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmarks fell, banking, auto stocks led declines.
  • Mid, small-caps declined sharply; IT shares offered support.
  • Asian market weakness, rupee depreciation added to caution.

Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday's session under pressure as selling in banking, automobile and realty stocks erased earlier gains. Weakness across Asian markets added to the cautious mood, while mid-cap and small-cap shares witnessed sharper declines.

The BSE Sensex closed just over 73,700, bleeding close to 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled above 22,800, taking a hit of 78 points.

Banking, Auto Stocks Lead Market Decline

Financial and automobile stocks were among the biggest drags on the benchmarks. The Bajaj twins and Axis Bank faced selling pressure, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India also weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty Auto index had declined 1.19% earlier in the session. Realty shares also came under pressure as the market retreated from its intraday highs.

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IT Stocks Offer Some Support

Information technology shares bucked the broader weakness, with the Nifty IT index emerging as the strongest-performing sector.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and UltraTech Cement were among the top Nifty50 gainers at 3 pm. However, their advances were insufficient to offset losses across other sectors. The Nifty Chemical index recorded the steepest sectoral decline.

Midcaps, Smallcaps Underperform

Selling extended beyond frontline stocks, with broader indices registering steeper losses. At 3 pm, the Nifty MidCap 100 was down 1.82%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 had fallen 2.48%.

Market breadth also weakened during the session, with 31 Nifty50 constituents trading lower against 19 gainers at one point, signalling widespread selling pressure.

Asian Market Weakness Adds To Caution

Domestic equities lost momentum alongside several Asian peers. The Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped into negative territory after retreating from intraday highs.

Indonesia's Jakarta index, which had gained more than 5% earlier in the session, reversed its advance and moved into the red. South Korea's KOSPI also surrendered a substantial portion of its morning gains, reflecting a broader loss of momentum across the region.

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Rupee Trades Lower Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, with the USD/INR pair rising 0.14% to 94.889. The pair opened at 94.763 and moved between 94.529 and 95.147 during the session.

Over the past year, the currency pair has gained 8.15%, indicating a broader depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity benchmarks perform on Wednesday?

The BSE Sensex closed down nearly 150 points at just over 73,700, while the NSE Nifty50 settled above 22,800, losing 78 points.

Which sectors led the market decline?

Banking, automobile, and realty stocks were the primary drags on the benchmarks. The Nifty Auto index declined 1.19%, reflecting significant selling pressure.

Did any sectors show resilience?

Yes, information technology shares bucked the broader weakness. The Nifty IT index emerged as the strongest-performing sector, with Infosys and TCS among the top Nifty50 gainers.

How did broader market indices fare?

Mid-cap and small-cap shares underperformed, registering steeper losses. The Nifty MidCap 100 fell 1.82%, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 declined by 2.48%.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Jio Nifty50 Share Market Stock Market Today JIO IPO Why Did Sensex Crash Why Markets Are Bleeding Today
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