Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vodafone Idea faces TRAI scrutiny over rival MNP complaints.

Rivals allege misleading practices, restricted UPC generation during porting.

TRAI investigates allegations; Vodafone Idea denies violating regulatory requirements.

Vodafone Idea is facing scrutiny from India's telecom regulator after rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio raised concerns over the way customers are allegedly being approached to switch networks through mobile number portability (MNP).

The complaints centre on alleged violations of rules governing the porting process, including claims that customers were approached with misleading information and that some messages required to initiate number portability were being restricted.

Vodafone Idea has rejected the allegations and said it was not violating any regulatory requirements.

Complaints Focus On How Customers Are Being Ported

MNP allows a mobile user to change telecom operators without giving up their existing phone number. Airtel and Jio have alleged that Vodafone Idea and/or its sales associates and channel partners were using unfair methods to acquire customers through this process.

One of the practices flagged by the two companies involves calls allegedly made by people posing as executives of rival telecom operators. According to the allegations, customers were told that tariff hikes or changes to their existing mobile plans were about to take place.

The rival operators have also raised concerns about the promotion of discounted postpaid plans to customers seeking to move to Vodafone Idea through MNP.

Another issue concerns the generation of the Unique Porting Code, or UPC, which customers need to begin the porting process.

Airtel and Jio have alleged that SMSes that customers are required to send to 1900 for obtaining the UPC were being restricted in several telecom circles. They have cited MNP 2009 norms, under which the operator a customer is leaving is required to issue the UPC without delay.

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Trai Begins Examination Of Allegations

Trai has taken up the complaints for examination, according to a senior official at the regulator.

“The issue is being looked into. Whenever there's an issue that is brought to the notice of Trai, it is mandatory that it is investigated. The concerned parties will be called,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

This means Vodafone Idea will have an opportunity to present its position on the allegations as the regulator examines the matter.

Airtel and Jio have asked Trai to direct Vodafone Idea to investigate the alleged practices and submit its findings to the regulator.

They have also sought directions preventing telecom operators, their agents and other representatives from using misleading or deceptive methods to attract customers through MNP.

Regulatory Scrutiny Comes As Vi Pushes For Growth

The complaints come as Vodafone Idea works to regain lost ground in India's telecom market.

The Aditya Birla Group-backed operator has been adding customers each month and is upgrading its network to 5G. The company is also pursuing plans for Rs 35,000 crore of funding from banks.

Vodafone Idea has set out an aggressive capital expenditure programme of Rs 45,000 crore through FY29. This comes despite the company carrying debt of around Rs 1.2 trillion.

Company Steps Up Marketing Push

Alongside its network expansion plans, Vodafone Idea has stepped up its marketing efforts after several years.

The operator has brought actor Shah Rukh Khan on board as part of its campaign and is positioning its offering around equal service for customers.

The messaging comes as Airtel has introduced Fastlane services for its postpaid customers.

Vodafone Idea also remains the only one among the three major telecom operators that has not implemented tariff increases, according to the information provided.

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