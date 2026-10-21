Amazon Holiday Hiring 2026: 300,000 Jobs, Up 20%, With Healthcare Cover For Seasonal Staff

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon extends healthcare benefits to seasonal US employees.

Company hiring over 300,000 staff for holiday season demand.

Amazon invests $1.5 billion in pay, new employee benefits.

For many people picking up holiday work, the job usually ends with the season. Amazon is hoping to change that this year: seasonal employees in the US who work at least 30 hours a week will receive the same healthcare benefits as regular full-time staff from next year, the company has said.

The announcement came alongside plans to take on more than 300,000 people across seasonal, part-time and full-time roles in its core US operations network, a figure that is 20% higher than a year earlier. Amazon revealed the plans on Tuesday, reported Financial Express.

Amazon Healthcare for Seasonal Staff Starts January 1

Under the new arrangement, plan options will start at $5 a week with $5 copays, Amazon said. The company pointed out that it hires seasonal employees throughout the year, so the cover will apply to anyone who joins in a qualifying role, whether for the holidays or at another point in the year.

"Eligible employees hired before January 1 will gain access to coverage on that date, while those hired on or after January 1 will have access from their very first day," the company said.

The move follows a similar step by Walmart last week, which expanded healthcare benefits for its workforce at a time when rising healthcare costs are adding to the pressure on Americans already contending with a higher cost of living.

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Amazon’s $1.5 Billion Pay Push: What Workers Now Earn

Amazon said seasonal workers earn an average of $20 an hour. Last month, the company raised the minimum starting wage for full-time workers to $20 an hour, while their average pay is roughly $24 an hour. Counting the value of benefits, the company said, average total compensation exceeds $32 an hour.

These changes build on an announcement in September, when the firm said it would invest more than $1.5 billion in higher pay for US core operations employees, along with new benefits aimed at helping their money go further.

Amazon Staff Get 20% Whole Foods Discount, Lifetime Banking

Amazon employees in the US recently gained access to an uncapped 10% discount on eligible groceries and everyday essentials on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market online, as well as an uncapped 20% discount in Whole Foods Market stores, including the hot bar and salad bar. According to the company's statement on its website, the discounts can be combined with existing Prime member savings.

A further benefit, called Day 1 Financial, will give qualified employees and their families access to low-cost banking through First Tech Federal Credit Union. Amazon describes it as a "membership they can keep for life", extending to qualified employees, their spouses and their children. Access begins rolling out in late 2026 and is expected to become broadly available in 2027.

Amazon Hires 300,000, Up 20% on Last Year

The hiring is aimed at handling the expected surge in orders during the e-commerce giant's busiest period. The National Retail Federation forecast last week that US holiday sales will grow 4.2% from a year earlier to more than $1 trillion in 2026.

For the past three years, Amazon has taken on 250,000 workers for the season. Job listings will be shared weekly through the October to December period, the company said.

"The holidays are my favorite time of year at Amazon," the company said in its announcement. "There's an energy across our operations network that's hard to match as our teams come together to deliver for customers during our busiest season."

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Bezos Defends Amazon Job Cuts as Covid Overhiring Fix

The announcement comes weeks after Amazon cut a small number of jobs in its retail division. The reductions coincided with Prime Big Deal Days, one of the company's biggest shopping events, and are believed to have affected fewer than 1,000 white-collar workers, according to Reuters and Business Insider reports citing people in the know.

They add to a series of smaller cuts since a larger round of 30,000 layoffs that began last year and continued into January this year. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos has defended the job reductions, describing them as necessary to address overhiring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Fox News about the earlier 30,000 cuts, he recalled a period when "people were staying home and they were ordering", calling it "an incredible, stressful period" in which the company "really grew our headcount."