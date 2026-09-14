WPI Inflation At 9.92% In August: Fuel, Food And Manufacturing Prices Show Mixed Trend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's wholesale inflation rose to 9.92% in August.

Fuel, power inflation sharply increased; food prices also rose.

Manufactured products inflation marginally rose; primary articles moderated.

Wholesale inflation in India moved higher in August, with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rising to 9.92 per cent from 9.78 per cent in July 2026, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

The All Commodities Index also increased during the month, rising to 110.8 in August from 110.0 in July.

The August data showed divergent movements across the three main WPI components, with inflation accelerating in fuel and power and manufactured products, while it moderated in primary articles.

Fuel Inflation Sees Sharpest Rise

Fuel and power emerged as the major component with the highest inflation rate in August.

Inflation in the group rose to 22.93 per cent in August from 20.05 per cent in July. Its index increased to 108.3 during the month, compared with 105.4 in July.

Manufactured products also recorded a marginal increase in inflation. The rate rose to 8.37 per cent from 8.29 per cent in July, while the index moved up to 108.8 from 108.4.

Primary articles, meanwhile, saw inflation ease. The rate declined to 7.76 per cent in August from 8.52 per cent in July. The corresponding index stood at 118.1, compared with 117.2 in July.

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Food Inflation Moves Up

The WPI Food Index recorded year-on-year inflation of 7.05 per cent in August, compared with 6.65 per cent in July.

According to the government data, a number of categories were among the major contributors to WPI inflation during August.

These included mineral oils containing petroleum products, food articles, manufacture of food products, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products.

Government Revises June Inflation Figure

Alongside the August figures, the Commerce Ministry also revised the final WPI data for June.

The final index for June was revised upwards to 110.3 from the provisional estimate of 110.2. Following the revision, WPI inflation for June was revised to 9.97 per cent from the earlier provisional estimate of 9.87 per cent.

The ministry said the final WPI estimate for June, based on the 2022-23 base year, was compiled using a weighted response rate of 99.3 per cent.

The provisional WPI estimate for August was compiled with a weighted response rate of 84.4 per cent.

PPI Data Also Revised For June

The government also provided updates on the Producer Price Index (PPI).

The final Output PPI index for June was revised to 110.0 from the provisional figure of 109.9.

For the manufacturing sector, the trial Input PPI stood at 104.2 in August on a provisional basis.

The June trial Input PPI for manufacturing was also revised. The figure was changed to a final index of 105.9 from the provisional estimate of 107.1.

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