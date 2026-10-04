8th Pay Commission Delay: How Much Arrears Could You Get For Rs 50,000 Basic Salary

8th Pay Commission Arrears: The wait for the 8th Pay Commission continues for central government employees. The commission is currently seeking suggestions from various employee organisations and other stakeholders. The government has given it 18 months to submit its report, which means implementation of the revised salary structure could still take some time.

The key question for employees is whether they will receive arrears if the revised salaries are implemented after a delay. For an employee with a current basic salary of Rs 50,000, how much could the arrears amount to?

According to the government, the 8th Pay Commission may be effective from January 1, 2026. However, this does not mean employees will start receiving their revised salaries from that date itself. The commission will need time to prepare its report, followed by government approval and the implementation process.

If the government later makes the revised salary effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026, the difference between the revised salary and the salary actually received during the intervening period could be paid as arrears.

In other words, the longer the implementation takes, the longer the period for which arrears could potentially accrue.

How Much Could An Employee With Rs 50,000 Basic Salary Get?

Suppose an employee currently has a basic salary of Rs 50,000. Under the 7th Pay Commission, Dearness Allowance (DA) is paid separately over and above the basic salary. The DA for central government employees was 60% from January 2026. On a basic salary of Rs 50,000, this amounts to around Rs 30,000. The basic salary plus DA would therefore be Rs 80,000 per month.

Now, if a fitment factor of 2.57 is applied under the 8th Pay Commission, it would not be correct to simply calculate Rs 1,28,500 and subtract the existing Rs 50,000 to arrive at an arrears figure of Rs 78,500.

This is because the employee is already receiving DA under the existing salary structure, while DA could be treated differently under the new pay structure.

If the current basic salary is Rs 50,000 and the employee receives Rs 30,000 as DA, the current basic plus DA comes to Rs 80,000. With a 2.57 fitment factor, the revised basic salary would be Rs 1,28,500. If DA under the new structure initially starts from zero, the initial difference would be around Rs 48,500 per month.

On this basis:

12 months' arrears: Rs 5.82 lakh

18 months' arrears: Rs 8.73 lakh

This means the difference could range from around Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 8.73 lakh for a 12- to 18-month period, based on these assumptions.

2.86 Fitment Factor: What Would The Arrears Be?

The same calculation can be made using a 2.86 fitment factor. With a current basic salary of Rs 50,000, the revised basic salary would be Rs 1,43,000. Assuming the existing basic plus 60% DA is Rs 80,000 and the new structure initially has zero DA, the initial difference would be around Rs 63,000 per month.

On this basis:

12 months' arrears: Rs 7.56 lakh

18 months' arrears: Rs 11.34 lakh

Claims are often made on social media that the longer the Pay Commission takes to implement the revised salaries, the higher the arrears will be. However, the calculation is not that straightforward.

The actual arrears will depend on the date from which the government decides to make the revised salary effective and how DA and other allowances are treated under the new pay structure.

Recent reports have also cited experts as saying that if January 1, 2026 is retained as the effective date, the difference between the salary applicable from that date and the salary actually received until implementation could become payable as arrears.

However, the final amount will only become clear after the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations and the government takes a decision.

8th Pay Commission Report

The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted in November 2025 and has been given 18 months to submit its report. Based on this timeline, the commission is expected to submit its recommendations in 2027.

The commission is currently holding consultations with employees, pensioners and other stakeholders.

After that, the government will have to approve the recommendations and complete the process of implementing the new pay matrix.

Therefore, employees should not treat any particular fitment factor or projected arrears amount as final at this stage. The actual salary revision and arrears will depend on the commission's recommendations and the government's final decision.