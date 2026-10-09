New Delhi: The role of corporate communication in business leadership and governance is receiving renewed attention following the release of The Fifth Estate: Corporate Communication, a book by author Pavan Kaushik that advocates a greater role for communication professionals in corporate decision-making.

The book argues that corporate communication should be viewed as an institution within an organisation rather than merely a support function. It examines how communication influences corporate reputation, stakeholder relationships, leadership credibility and business resilience, while making a case for including experienced communication professionals on company boards.

The proposal has drawn responses from senior business leaders and industry professionals, whose reviews discuss the growing relevance of communication in corporate strategy and governance.

Book Proposes a Board-Level Role for Communication Experts

Kaushik, a Communication Economist and advisor to founders and CXOs in critical sectors, argues that communication professionals with the appropriate business, financial, legal, operational and industry expertise can contribute to board-level decision-making.

“My question is simple: If a communication expert understands the business, governance and regulatory responsibilities of the Board; possesses the required financial, legal, operational and industry expertise; and brings a deeper understanding of stakeholders, reputation and organisational communication, why not have such an expert on the Board as an Independent Director? That combination adds another dimension to independent judgement—what I call Communication Economies.”

Kaushik is registered as an Independent Director in the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) Databank. His book is aimed at promoters, founders, chairpersons, CEOs, CXOs, board members and communication professionals.

The central argument is that communication should be integrated into strategic planning and governance, rather than being limited to public relations, media engagement or the dissemination of corporate information.

Business Leaders Highlight Communication’s Strategic Importance

Dr. Sunil Duggal, CEO of Bhumi Ventures and former CEO of Vedanta Group and Hindustan Zinc, said the book addresses the changing responsibilities of corporate communication.

“The Fifth Estate: Corporate Communication is a book that was long overdue. It makes a compelling case for Corporate Communication to evolve beyond a support function into a strategic institution built around trust, reputation, leadership credibility and stakeholder confidence. Its arguments are practical and grounded in real business experience, with its perspectives on crisis management, leadership voice, reputation, trust and human judgment particularly relevant in today’s business environment. For promoters, chairpersons, CEOs, CXOs, Board members and communication professionals, The Fifth Estate challenges conventional thinking and reinforces a critical reality: Corporate Communication is no longer about communicating business—it is increasingly about shaping trust, reputation and long-term organisational sustainability”, says Dr. Sunil Duggal.

Chirag Warty, Chief Product Officer at Ved Sanjeevani, highlighted the gap between how organisations treat communication and the expectations they place on it.

"The reframing of communication as an institution rather than a function is the genuinely useful shift here, because most organisations still budget for it as an output while expecting it to behave like infrastructure. In cyclical and commodity businesses in particular, the gap between operating performance and perceived performance is where a surprising amount of enterprise value quietly sits, and it tends to be discovered only during a crisis or a transaction. The stakeholder set has also widened well beyond investors and regulators, which is precisely why the discipline can no longer sit downstream of strategy.”

Dr. Govind Pahari, Vice President and Site Head at Aditya Birla Insulators, said the book's accessible language connected corporate communication with leadership and organisational culture.

“I read this book on Sunday, and I found it to be one of the simplest, most relevant, and thought-provoking books I have come across. Its language and simplicity make the ideas remarkably relatable. What stood out to me is that many of the insights go beyond corporate communication and connect strongly with leadership, organisational culture, and everyday professional life. Several lines made me pause and rethink how I approach my day-to-day responsibilities as a leader. One thought that particularly stayed with me was: The most credible employer brand is built by employees, not advertisements.”

Reviews Focus on Trust, Reputation and Crisis Prevention

Other reviewers have also emphasised the relationship between communication and business performance.

Kruttika Dwivedi, Manager at Deloitte, said: “The Fifth Estate: Corporate Communication clearly says that in today’s world, communication can make or break an organisation. It is no longer merely a support function - it has become a differentiating pillar of business, shaping trust, reputation and how an organisation is perceived by its stakeholders.”

Griselda Pinto, an Independent Communications and Content Strategist, pointed to the role of communication in preventing organisational crises.

“One thought brought to mind is that Corporate Communication derives its greatest value not by managing crises, but by helping to prevent them in the first place.”

Maya M, Global Strategic Partnerships Manager at Lakshya Consultancy Services, highlighted the shift towards involving communication professionals in strategic discussions.

“The transition of Corporate Communication from a supportive function to a strategic advisor at the leadership table is a game-changer. Building trust and securing stakeholder confidence are no longer secondary metrics—they are core business drivers.”

Book Examines the Future of Corporate Communication

Beyond board representation, The Fifth Estate: Corporate Communication covers several areas in which communication intersects with organisational strategy. These include employee advocacy, investor confidence, sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR), media relations, leadership communication and crisis management.

The book also considers the implications of artificial intelligence, digital crises and the continuing importance of human judgement in corporate decision-making.

Its broader argument is that communication professionals can contribute to more than the management of an organisation's public image. By understanding stakeholder expectations, identifying reputational risks and advising leadership on communication strategies, they can help organisations build stronger relationships with employees, investors, regulators, customers and the wider public.

The reviews reflect a growing discussion about the place of corporate communication within business leadership. Kaushik's proposal to consider qualified communication experts for Independent Director positions extends that discussion to corporate governance, where reputation, trust and stakeholder confidence increasingly form part of the wider assessment of organisational performance.