GAIL Launches ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’ Season 2 With New Anthem

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GAIL launched campaign, anthem promoting clean energy alternatives.

Four films showcase sustainable fuel applications through relatable stories.

Campaign targets Gen Z, encouraging future-ready, responsible energy choices.

GAIL (India) Limited has launched Season 2 of its consumer awareness campaign, Wah Kya Energy Hai, alongside a new anthem titled Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy. Featuring four short films, the campaign highlights cleaner energy alternatives such as CNG, PNG, LNG and Compressed Biogas (CBG), using relatable stories to encourage more sustainable fuel choices across India.

GAIL’s ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’ Season 2 Focuses On Clean Energy

Launched on October 6, 2026, the second season builds on GAIL’s efforts to make conversations around cleaner energy more accessible to everyday consumers. The campaign places particular emphasis on Gen Z, recognising the younger generation’s growing influence on consumption habits and its potential role in India’s transition towards sustainable energy.

The four films explore applications of Domestic PNG (D-PNG), Commercial PNG (C-PNG), Industrial PNG (IPNG), CNG and LNG. Through everyday situations, the campaign demonstrates how these fuel options can be incorporated into household activities, transport, businesses and industrial operations.

Mishra Family Returns With Everyday Stories

Season 2 follows the Mishra family through familiar situations, including a trip to Varanasi, a boat ride, family celebrations, visits to relatives and an event at Senior Mishra’s factory.

Each episode uses humour, light-hearted storytelling and recognisable experiences to highlight the relevance of cleaner fuels. The films aim to encourage viewers to reconsider their energy choices while illustrating the practical applications of alternative fuel options.

With enhanced visuals, production quality and storytelling, each episode runs for approximately eight to 10 minutes. All four films are available on GAIL’s official YouTube channel.

Actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan feature across the films, bringing the campaign’s messages about sustainability and responsible energy choices to life.

‘Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy’ Anthem Showcases Cleaner Energy

Alongside the four films, GAIL has released Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy, an anthem lasting more than four minutes. The video highlights the company's energy infrastructure and solutions, including India's first floating CNG station in Varanasi and its Compressed Biogas (CBG) initiatives.

The anthem features people from different age groups, regions and walks of life, including children, young adults, senior citizens and members of the defence forces. Its central message connects everyday decisions and the adoption of smarter fuel options with efforts to reduce individual carbon footprints and support a more sustainable future.

Ayush Gupta Explains GAIL’s Clean Energy Campaign

Speaking about the initiative, Ayush Gupta, Director (HR) at GAIL, who also leads Corporate Communications and Branding, said, “Wah Kya Energy Hai Season 2, along with our anthem Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy, is an endeavour to kindle greater awareness about clean energy choices and environmental responsibility among consumers. Through logical, grounded and relatable storytelling, we aim to encourage Indians to make smarter, future-ready fuel choices and understand how cleaner energy can positively impact both the environment and everyday life. We have also consciously brought Gen Z into the communication, recognising that the youth are not only the consumers of tomorrow but also important catalysts for the energy transition.”

He further highlighted how the campaign showcases the different applications of GAIL’s energy solutions, from cleaner mobility and household fuel requirements to commercial and industrial needs.

Gupta added, “Each story in the campaign brings alive a different facet of GAIL’s clean energy ecosystem and demonstrates the relevance of cleaner energy across diverse use cases. From CNG and PNG enabling cleaner mobility and everyday household applications to Transport LNG and Commercial and Industrial PNG supporting cleaner and more efficient industrial and commercial needs, the campaign showcases the breadth of our solutions. We have also woven in GAIL Utkarsh, our CSR initiative supporting bright students from underprivileged communities, and the innovative floating CNG stations in Varanasi, reflecting how GAIL’s presence extends beyond energy delivery to creating wider social and economic value. Through these diverse narratives, Wah Kya Energy Hai seeks to make the clean energy transition more relatable, relevant and meaningful for consumers across India.”

How GAIL Is Promoting The Campaign

GAIL is extending the campaign's reach through social media, influencer collaborations, audience engagement activities, digital banners, radio, cinema chains and gamification-led initiatives.

The films are also being promoted through short-form digital content, while the anthem is available across music-streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana and JioSaavn.

As India continues to explore cleaner energy alternatives, GAIL is using the campaign to raise awareness of natural gas and other energy solutions as part of its wider sustainability efforts.

About GAIL (India) Limited

GAIL is India's largest natural gas company, with operations spanning natural gas trading and transmission, LPG, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas distribution, and exploration and production. The company operates a natural gas pipeline network of more than 18,700 km and is undertaking additional pipeline projects to expand the reach of natural gas across the country.

It holds around 65% of India's gas transmission market and more than 48% of the natural gas marketing market. Alongside its established energy businesses, GAIL is expanding into renewable energy, including solar, wind and biofuels.