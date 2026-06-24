Will The Wuling Starlight 560 Be The Next Windsor For MG?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW MG to unveil new plug-in hybrid SUV next month.

Wuling Starlight 560 NEV debuts, expecting Indian market entry.

Competitive pricing and positioning are crucial for its success.

JSW MG will showcase its next plug in hybrid SUV next month.

Called as a NEV or new energy vehicle, the car will make it's India debut on the 16th of next month while the launch will be later.

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The product would be the Starlight 560 which is from the Wuling brand. Bring their first plug in hybrid the limelight would be on the powertrain along with the efficiency as well as the technology on offer.





The Starlight 560 will come with a different name for the Indian market but whether it can be the next Windsor for MG is the question.

Why Was Windsor A Success?

The Windsor has been a big success for MG and has been its best selling model. It was launched with aggressive pricing and offers spacious interiors.

Now JSW MG is planning a bigger SUV and that would be a plug in hybrid model.

Placed above the Hector the Starlight 560 won't be available as an EV but a plug in hybrid but it's success depends on the pricing as well as positioning.

MG got it right with the Windsor and the same has to be done with the Starlight 560 if it attempts to gain a sizeable market share in the 4m plus SUV segment.

The unveil of the SUV would be on the 16th while the pricing would be crucial as it needs to be competitive for this technology to appeal to Indian buyers.