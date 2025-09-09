World EV Day Special: Lotus Emeya R Fastest India Electric Luxury Car Review

Electric cars are fast and there is no drama at all in the way they pick up speed while pushing you back in your seat. The car you see here is one such beast and that is the Lotus Emeya R and we have been one of the very few media to get our hands on it. This is a 5.1m long hyper GT from this British luxury brand and one that combines luxury as well as performance while being one of the fastest EVs in India! Before we drive, the Emeya R in black looks absolutely jaw dropping with being low, wide and having the quad LED strips which gives it a mean look.





There is a lot of carbon fibre, active aero and it drops jaws where it goes even in this stealth black. If you think the exterior is different then wait till you see what's on the inside as here its futuristic luxury. Quality is top notch but the attention to detail is terrific along with Alcantara, leather, heating, massage and what not on offer here. The thin strip of info and the large HUD also help in driving the car.





The gadgets though are very Bond like as you can customise the glass roof in terms of the pattern as well as selecting which areas to leave opaque or clear. The rear seat is another surprise with more space than rivals and you can lounge about with a dedicated console for all of the functions. Even for my height, there is ample space.





However, the Emeya R is best to drive yourself and behind the wheel you don't feel the size while the air suspension makes it surprisingly comfortable over the pothole filled roads. The ride and ground clearance is more than ample while on the Sea Link, the Emeya R just vanishes with its power as the 0-100 km/h of being under 3 seconds is believable.





It is very fast with the Emeya R having more than 900bhp! What is also important is the 2-speed gearbox which means better driving and more instant performance. It feels quick and has huge performance which you don't expect from such a big car! The 102kWh lithium-ion battery pack has less range here when compared to the less powerful versions but it is more than ample at 435km.





Priced at Rs 2.5 cr plus and near Rs 3cr with options, the Emeya R is very expensive but is an extreme EV while showing how you can combine performance and luxury into one. It is a huge car and has a different interior which stands out while the performance is brilliant without any fake EV sounds as well. To stand out from the crowd, the Emeya R is as different as they come.



