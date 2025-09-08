Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq Get Price Cuts; Kylaq Excluded From Skoda’s Pre-GST Offers

Skoda India has announced limited-period offers across most of its models, combining GST 2.0 benefits with additional incentives for buyers until September 21, 2025.

The scheme, which excludes the Kylaq SUV, provides customers with savings ranging from Rs 63,000 to Rs 5.80 lakh, depending on the model.

The popular sedan, Skoda Slavia, is being offered with GST-related savings of up to Rs 63,000. Customers can also avail additional benefits worth up to Rs 1.20 lakh, bringing total savings to Rs 1.83 lakh, reported Gaadiwaadi. The Slavia is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with two petrol engine options and a choice of manual or automatic transmissions.

For the Skoda Kushaq, savings are even more substantial. Buyers can enjoy GST-linked benefits of Rs 66,000, alongside additional offers of up to Rs 2.50 lakh. This makes the total potential saving Rs 3.16 lakh. The SUV, priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.09 lakh, is available with the same engine and gearbox combinations as the Slavia.

Kodiaq Leads with Biggest Discounts

The most generous package applies to the Skoda Kodiaq, which is eligible for benefits worth Rs 3.30 lakh under GST 2.0, plus up to Rs 2.50 lakh in added incentives. This results in total savings of Rs 5.80 lakh for buyers who finalise their purchase before September 21. The premium SUV is currently priced between Rs 46.89 lakh and Rs 49.24 lakh, equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired to an automatic transmission.

Kylaq Excluded from Offers

Interestingly, Skoda’s entry-level Kylaq SUV has been excluded from this round of offers. Despite being left out, the model has been a strong seller, crossing 5,000 units in March and April 2025. With the introduction of GST 2.0 from September 22, analysts expect its pricing to become more competitive even without additional incentives.

The Kylaq is offered in both manual and automatic trims with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Ex-showroom prices range from Rs 8.25 lakh for the Classic variant to Rs 13.99 lakh for the top-end Prestige automatic.

Impact of GST 2.0

The revised GST structure has provided a major boost for customers. Under GST 2.0, small cars and compact SUVs (under four metres) with petrol engines up to 1.2 litres and diesel engines up to 1.5 litres now fall under the 18 per cent tax slab. Previously, they were taxed at 29 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. For high-end SUVs, the maximum tax rate has been capped at 40 per cent, lower than the earlier 48 per cent.

With GST reforms reducing tax burdens and Skoda’s limited-time incentives sweetening the deal, buyers have a rare window to secure significant savings on some of the brand’s most sought-after models.