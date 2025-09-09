Most Popular SUVs Price Cut: Creta, Thar, And Fortuner Massively Cheaper

While small cars have benefited the most with the recent GST cut, the big SUVs and the most popular ones are also cheaper. The hugely popular Hyundai Creta is now upwards of Rs 70,000 cheaper while the same can be said for the N-Line variant too. Mahindra on the other hand has also slashed prices of the Thar Roxx by 1.3 lakh while the Scorpio N is also cheaper by 1.45 lakh.

The XUV700 meanwhile also gets a healthy price cut at Rs 1.4 lakh plus. At the higher end we have the Toyota Fortuner which gets the highest cut at Rs 3.4 lakh and that is quite massive. In comparison, the below 4m SUVs also have had a change in their pricing. The Venue for example has had a bigger reduction in price at Rs 1.2 lakh over the Creta.





The XUV 3XO also is cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh for the diesel too. Prices for the Nexon from Tata have also been slashed by Rs 1.55 lakh. Interestingly, the Maruti Brezza has had a lower price cut owing to its larger petrol engine at Rs 78,000. These reductions come in effect from September 22 and will spur further demand for these cars as currently due to potential cuts, many potential buyers are withholding their purchases.

For the bigger SUVs, the simpler GST rate of 40 percent means less than 10 percent as earlier such big SUVs attracted a GST and a cess of 50 percent. Quite clearly, the largest price cut is of the Toyota Fortuner followed by the other bigger SUVs at the lower price bracket. This will certainly lead to more sales for these SUVs as buyers who are withholding their purchases as well as a positive sentiment will further increase sales.