New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

Volkswagen has launched the new Taigun facelift in India. This is the most extensive facelift that the Taigun has received, featuring both exterior and interior changes along with a new automatic gearbox.

Styling-wise, the new Taigun is easily recognisable with a revamped front end that gets connected LED lighting plus new headlamps. The lower half of the bumper has also been redesigned for a sharper look. There are new alloys as well, while the rear styling continues with a connected setup, featuring new tail-lamps and large lettering at the back.

Interior Upgrades And Features

Being a facelift, the new Taigun’s dimensions remain unchanged, though new colour options are on offer. Inside, the touchscreen has been overhauled with a new infotainment system and comes with a new voice assistant.





Additional updates include a panoramic sunroof, catering to a feature in high demand.

Engine Lineup And Gearbox Updates

The earlier Taigun offered 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines, and the same units continue in the facelifted version. However, the automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI has been upgraded to an 8-speed torque converter automatic, offering more refinement and better fuel efficiency. The 1.5 TSI continues with a 7-speed DSG automatic.





Competition And Market Position





While competition in this segment remains intense, the new Taigun continues where it left off, offering more features and an improved automatic for the 1.0 TSI, though some equipment is still missing.