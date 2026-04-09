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HomeAutoNew Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

Volkswagen launches the Taigun facelift in India with refreshed exterior, new alloys, updated interior, panoramic sunroof, 8-speed auto for 1.0 TSI, 7-speed DSG for 1.5 TSI, more features added.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
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Volkswagen has launched the new Taigun facelift in India. This is the most extensive facelift that the Taigun has received, featuring both exterior and interior changes along with a new automatic gearbox.

Styling-wise, the new Taigun is easily recognisable with a revamped front end that gets connected LED lighting plus new headlamps. The lower half of the bumper has also been redesigned for a sharper look. There are new alloys as well, while the rear styling continues with a connected setup, featuring new tail-lamps and large lettering at the back.

New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

Interior Upgrades And Features

Being a facelift, the new Taigun’s dimensions remain unchanged, though new colour options are on offer. Inside, the touchscreen has been overhauled with a new infotainment system and comes with a new voice assistant.


New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

Additional updates include a panoramic sunroof, catering to a feature in high demand.

New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

Engine Lineup And Gearbox Updates

The earlier Taigun offered 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines, and the same units continue in the facelifted version. However, the automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI has been upgraded to an 8-speed torque converter automatic, offering more refinement and better fuel efficiency. The 1.5 TSI continues with a 7-speed DSG automatic.

New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

Competition And Market Position


New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?

While competition in this segment remains intense, the new Taigun continues where it left off, offering more features and an improved automatic for the 1.0 TSI, though some equipment is still missing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key updates in the new Volkswagen Taigun facelift?

The Taigun facelift features exterior and interior changes, including a new front-end with connected LED lighting, updated rear styling, and a revamped infotainment system with a voice assistant. It also gains a panoramic sunroof.

What engine and gearbox options are available for the new Taigun?

The Taigun continues with 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options. The 1.0 TSI now gets an 8-speed torque converter automatic, while the 1.5 TSI retains the 7-speed DSG automatic.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Volkswagen Automatic Gearbox Volkswagen Taigun Facelift New Voice Assistant
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