Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTokyo Mobility Show: Top New Cars Shown

Tokyo Mobility Show: Top New Cars Shown

The massive six wheeler Lexus LS concept comes with extra wheels for a larger size which means easier entry into the third row as well.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Japan Mobility show this time puts the focus on sustainable mobility and the future of the automobile with top Japanese carmakers showing their concepts. Here are some of the top new cars shown at the show.

Tokyo Mobility Show: Top New Cars Shown

Honda 0 α electric SUV 

The 0 α electric SUV from Honda is their new premium EV due for launch in 2027 while it will be made in India as well. The proportions are radical and it will also have a generous amount of ground clearance along with a single motor configuration.


Tokyo Mobility Show: Top New Cars Shown

Suzuki Vision E Sky

Suzuki is extending it's electric plans to its smaller cars and this is a compact hatchback with an electric powertrain. The proportions are similar to the Kei cars that are popular in Japan but this time with an EV look. Changes include a compact battery pack but with a decent range of about 270km.


Tokyo Mobility Show: Top New Cars Shown

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 

The FJ badge returns but this time with being a Land Cruiser. It is the most compact Land Cruiser but is based on the same platform as it's bigger siblings. The look is proper offroader but the dimensions are quite compact. It comes with a petrol engine only but is aimed to be a simple offroader unlike the more luxurious LC300.

Lexus LS

The massive six wheeler Lexus LS concept is the new kind of luxury car with a rethink on packaging. It is simply massive and comes with extra wheels for a larger size which means easier entry into the third row as well. This is even bigger than the already big Lexus LM.

Also read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Honda Toyota Lexus Suzuki Tokyo Mobility Show
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Cities
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
World
Trump Says US Will ‘Immediately’ Resume Nuclear Testing Amid Russia, China Advances
Trump Says US Will ‘Immediately’ Resume Nuclear Testing Amid Russia, China Advances
World
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget