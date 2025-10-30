Tokyo Mobility Show: Top New Cars Shown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Japan Mobility show this time puts the focus on sustainable mobility and the future of the automobile with top Japanese carmakers showing their concepts. Here are some of the top new cars shown at the show.

Honda 0 α electric SUV

The 0 α electric SUV from Honda is their new premium EV due for launch in 2027 while it will be made in India as well. The proportions are radical and it will also have a generous amount of ground clearance along with a single motor configuration.





Suzuki Vision E Sky

Suzuki is extending it's electric plans to its smaller cars and this is a compact hatchback with an electric powertrain. The proportions are similar to the Kei cars that are popular in Japan but this time with an EV look. Changes include a compact battery pack but with a decent range of about 270km.





Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

The FJ badge returns but this time with being a Land Cruiser. It is the most compact Land Cruiser but is based on the same platform as it's bigger siblings. The look is proper offroader but the dimensions are quite compact. It comes with a petrol engine only but is aimed to be a simple offroader unlike the more luxurious LC300.

Lexus LS

The massive six wheeler Lexus LS concept is the new kind of luxury car with a rethink on packaging. It is simply massive and comes with extra wheels for a larger size which means easier entry into the third row as well. This is even bigger than the already big Lexus LM.