Honda 0 α Electric SUV Coming 2027 With High Ground Clearance

HomeAutoHonda 0 α Electric SUV Coming 2027 With High Ground Clearance

The flat roofline and the front end are different from other products too. This is not based on the Elevate, and that will be a different car.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Honda is all set to jump on the EV bandwagon with the Honda 0 α electric SUV. This is an all-new electric SUV that will be a rival to the eVitarra and the Creta Electric. This is based on the 00 series and represents the new wave of electric cars.

This would be a premium product, and the styling is quite unique with bold proportions. The flat roofline and the front end are different from other products too. This is not based on the Elevate, and that will be a different car.


To be made in India, this electric SUV will have a front electric motor, while exact details regarding range or the specs are not revealed till date. The show car will also have a concept-like look which would be maintained.


Design, Interiors and Market Positioning

The front end has the charging port plus an illuminated logo, while the rear has a large light bar. The interiors are still concept-like, but some of the design elements could be shared with current Honda cars, while the detailing would be futuristic.


This new EV will be positioned above the Elevate EV and would be a premium product. This would be electric-only, and there would be export plans as well along with the Indian market.


We expect the battery pack to be 60 kWh, and it will be LFP, although specific details would be revealed later. For Honda, this would be an electric SUV that will be its first made-for-India SUV and will enter a congested market, but the design is stand-out, which will be its key advantage.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Honda Honda Electric Suv Honda 0 α Electric SUV
