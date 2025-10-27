Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAuto2025 Hyundai Venue Vs Older Model: What’s Changed Inside And Out

2025 Hyundai Venue Vs Older Model: What’s Changed Inside And Out

The current Hyundai Venue has been a big success and continues to sell well while Hyundai may continue to keep selling it although the differences between the new are quite apparent.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The all-new Hyundai Venue has been revealed and here we will take a look at how much of a change it has been with the new model when compared with the older Venue. The current Hyundai Venue has been a big success and continues to sell well while Hyundai may continue to keep selling it although the differences between the new are quite apparent.

Bigger and Sharper Design

The new Venue has a length of 3995mm but has a height of 1665mm and a width of 1800mm which means it is 30mm wider and 48mm taller. Design wise, the look is much more aggressive now with a Creta-like front end featuring Quadbeam lamps along with a much wider stance. The bumper is more prominent as well, paired with new-look alloys. From the side, it is somewhat familiar with the current model but the lines are sharper with a less curved look.


2025 Hyundai Venue Vs Older Model: What’s Changed Inside And Out

The rear is also a big change with the full-width light bar, bold lettering, and sharp cuts giving it a more premium appeal. Crucially, the Venue has a 20mm longer wheelbase at 2520mm, translating into more space for the occupants.

Overhauled Interior and Features

Inside, the newer model gets a set of dual 12.3-inch screens with a new dual-tone look in terms of upholstery. The layout is all new and there is a good mix of physical buttons and screens too. Like the Creta electric, the Venue has the steering wheel logo in Morse code.


2025 Hyundai Venue Vs Older Model: What’s Changed Inside And Out

Features now include an electric parking brake, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, rear seat recline plus sun shades, sunroof, and more. The feature list will also include ADAS Level 2 which is a step-up from the current Venue.

Engine and Variants

In terms of engines, the powertrains remain the same though, which means three engine options including two petrol and one diesel, with the diesel getting an automatic option now as well, along with a turbo-petrol auto option. The variant line-up has also been renamed to HX with seven options.


2025 Hyundai Venue Vs Older Model: What’s Changed Inside And Out

Overall, this is a big change for the Venue and a step in the right direction with more features, a more premium cabin, and better comfort and technology integration.

Also read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Venue New Hyundai Venue Venue New Vs Old
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget