2025 Hyundai Venue Vs Older Model: What’s Changed Inside And Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The all-new Hyundai Venue has been revealed and here we will take a look at how much of a change it has been with the new model when compared with the older Venue. The current Hyundai Venue has been a big success and continues to sell well while Hyundai may continue to keep selling it although the differences between the new are quite apparent.

Bigger and Sharper Design

The new Venue has a length of 3995mm but has a height of 1665mm and a width of 1800mm which means it is 30mm wider and 48mm taller. Design wise, the look is much more aggressive now with a Creta-like front end featuring Quadbeam lamps along with a much wider stance. The bumper is more prominent as well, paired with new-look alloys. From the side, it is somewhat familiar with the current model but the lines are sharper with a less curved look.





The rear is also a big change with the full-width light bar, bold lettering, and sharp cuts giving it a more premium appeal. Crucially, the Venue has a 20mm longer wheelbase at 2520mm, translating into more space for the occupants.

Overhauled Interior and Features

Inside, the newer model gets a set of dual 12.3-inch screens with a new dual-tone look in terms of upholstery. The layout is all new and there is a good mix of physical buttons and screens too. Like the Creta electric, the Venue has the steering wheel logo in Morse code.





Features now include an electric parking brake, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, rear seat recline plus sun shades, sunroof, and more. The feature list will also include ADAS Level 2 which is a step-up from the current Venue.

Engine and Variants

In terms of engines, the powertrains remain the same though, which means three engine options including two petrol and one diesel, with the diesel getting an automatic option now as well, along with a turbo-petrol auto option. The variant line-up has also been renamed to HX with seven options.





Overall, this is a big change for the Venue and a step in the right direction with more features, a more premium cabin, and better comfort and technology integration.