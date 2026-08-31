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English NewsAutoThis New Hybrid Sedan From Lexus Delivers Over 25 KmPl Mileage!

This New Hybrid Sedan From Lexus Delivers Over 25 KmPl Mileage!

Lexus has launched the new ES 350h hybrid sedan in India at Rs 66.10 lakh, offering 25.22 kmpl efficiency, a 2.5-litre engine, larger dimensions and new features.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lexus launched new ES 350h hybrid, locally assembled in India.
  • It boasts an impressive 25.22 kmpl mileage with 186bhp.
  • Larger, feature-rich ES targets luxury sedans from competitors.

Hybrids are not new, but better technology enables them to get even more efficient, as seen here with the new-generation Lexus ES 350h, which has been launched in India. Lexus sometime back launched the ES sedan in electric form, while now it has launched the new ES with a hybrid powertrain, along with being locally assembled in India. The price of the car starts from Rs 66.10 lakh, which is competitive.

New Lexus ES 350h Offers 25.22 kmpl Mileage

The talking point, though, is the new ES with its hybrid powertrain, which delivers over 25kmpl mileage. The new ES 350h has a claimed efficiency of 25.22 kmpl, which makes it more efficient than much smaller cars.


This New Hybrid Sedan From Lexus Delivers Over 25 KmPl Mileage!

The new ES 350h has a new platform and a new hybrid system. The engine is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder and that is combined with a lithium-ion battery. The total power of the car is around 186bhp combined.

New ES Gets Larger, More Features

The new ES is larger too, with a length of 5,145 mm and a wheelbase of 2,950mm. The car gets twin L signature lamps and a new look, while inside you have a 14-inch touchscreen plus features like hidden-until-lit switches and electric door latches and more.

India is only the second country to manufacture the new ES, and you can get this hybrid sedan with colours like White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Sonic Chrome, and Graphite Black, along with the newly available SOU and Sonic Copper.


This New Hybrid Sedan From Lexus Delivers Over 25 KmPl Mileage!

The new ES 350h competes with luxury sedans like the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It is the only hybrid luxury sedan in its class and is priced much less than the electric version of the ES.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the claimed mileage of the new Lexus ES 350h?

The new Lexus ES 350h has a claimed efficiency of 25.22 kmpl. This makes it more efficient than many smaller cars.

Where is the new Lexus ES 350h assembled for the Indian market?

The new Lexus ES 350h is locally assembled in India. India is only the second country globally to manufacture this new ES model.

What kind of powertrain does the new Lexus ES 350h feature?

It features a new hybrid system combining a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a lithium-ion battery. The total combined power is around 186bhp.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Auto News Lexus Hybrid Sedan
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