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English NewsAutoMercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review: The Ultimate Diwali Firecracker

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review: The Ultimate Diwali Firecracker

The Pro version is the more powerful one and that means the V8 petrol engine develops 612hp and 850Nm thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AMG GT 63 Pro: Driver-focused sports car with immense performance.
  • Powerful V8 engine delivers blistering acceleration and dynamic handling.
  • Offers supercar thrill, luxury, yet possesses daily usability.

Typically we see most Mercedes owners sitting at the rear seat reading a business paper or busy on their phones but this Mercedes does not get rear doors while being soley for the driver. The AMG GT 63 Pro is the most hardcore Mercedes being a sports car with a focus on performance. It costs Rs 3.6 cr for the Pro version as seen here and has a massive engine which means it is designed to go very fast indeed. In short, the GT 63 Pro is meant to drive and that's what we did.

The Pro version is the more powerful one and that means the V8 petrol engine develops 612hp and 850Nm thanks to its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. There is all wheel drive thankfully and a 9-speed automatic along with rear wheel steer too which turns the wheels in opposite direction to the front to help cornering.


Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review: The Ultimate Diwali Firecracker

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro: Performance And Driving Experience

The exhaust note is also loud while in Sport Plus mode, it crackles with loud pops- kind of the fire crackers any car enthusiast likes! The cockpit is compact though but it's a Mercedes which means you get every luxury along with a large vertical touchscreen. It is also easy to get in and out compared to other supercars while the seats are pretty comfortable.

It is not difficult to drive in traffic too and neither it is too jerky or sharp in its throttle response. In standard comfort mode, it is easy to drive and you can drive it everyday provided you are fine with the attention you get.


Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review: The Ultimate Diwali Firecracker

The ground clearance though needs to be dealt with caution as it is low and you need to raise the suspension everytime you see a speed-reader. The ride quality is firm also but that's what you expect.

When an empty road comes, you twist the AMG rotary selector to Sport or Sport Plus where it shines and the V8 shows its anger. The Pro version is very quick in covering 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds but the way it covers speed is what's impressive and how much grip you get.

The gearbox is sharp and quick while the sound increases with speed. You enjoy driving the car but also are aware of the power while you have to practise restraint on public roads. There is a rear bias too and you can indulge in the car getting a bit sideways but again compared to other sports cars or supercars, it is easier to control and enjoy.


Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review: The Ultimate Diwali Firecracker

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro: Design And Verdict

The GT 63 Pro in this yellow looks stunning and has the usual aggression of an AMG but the shape is more supercar like than the earlier GT. The quality and luxury of a Mercedes is also there but the driving experience is supercar special with the V8 noise, performance and the overall experience living upto the name.

Yes, the ride is hard and it is impractical on many roads but compared to other, more expensive supercars, the GT 63 is a more balanced indulgence given supercars cost absurd these days at Rs 6 or 7 cr or more.


Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review: The Ultimate Diwali Firecracker

For us, it was the right kind of Diwali firecracker and it is an enjoyable supercar as well. The fun side of Mercedes-Benz!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro?

It is a hardcore sports car exclusively for the driver, without rear doors. It focuses purely on performance and is designed to go very fast indeed.

What are the key performance specifications of the GT 63 Pro?

It features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 612hp and 850Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, aided by all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro practical for daily driving?

It is easy to drive in traffic in comfort mode. However, its low ground clearance requires caution over speed breakers, and the ride quality is firm.

How does the GT 63 Pro compare to other supercars?

While it has a hard ride and can be impractical on some roads, it offers a more balanced indulgence. Compared to more expensive supercars, it is easier to control and enjoy.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Review Diwali Special
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