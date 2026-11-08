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English NewsAutoVolkswagen Virtus Facelift Vs Skoda Slavia: Design, Features, And Engine Compared

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Vs Skoda Slavia: Design, Features, And Engine Compared

The powertrain options available on the Virtus and Slavia will be the same which means a 1.0 TSI turbo petrol and a 1.5 TSI turbo petrol four cylinder engine.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Volkswagen Virtus facelift receives subtle design updates, new bumper.
  • Powertrain options unchanged: 1.0 TSI, 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engines.
  • New 8-speed automatic for 1.0 TSI, DSG for 1.5 TSI.

Volkswagen has revealed the new Virtus facelift which gets a mild tweak to the styling with a new bumper design as well as a tweaked grille along with new alloys. Volkswagen has largely maintained the look for the Virtus unlike the Skoda Slavia which gets a more different grille. However both sedans don't have the connected lighting treatment which is available on the SUV versions like the Taigun and the Kushaq.

The Virtus and Slavia have a new design but both vara have a different design direction. While the Slavia has a new grille and a new bumper the Virtus has a new look lower half to the design of the front.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Engine And Gearbox Options

The powertrain options available on the Virtus and Slavia will be the same which means a 1.0 TSI turbo petrol and a 1.5 TSI turbo petrol four cylinder engine. Like the Slavia the new Virtus will get a new 8 speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0 TSI and the DSG dual clutch gearbox will be retained for the 1.5 TSI.


Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Vs Skoda Slavia: Design, Features, And Engine Compared

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift vs Skoda Slavia: Features

The difference would be in the features on both the Virtus and the Slavia. The Slavia for example has a new rear seat massager and there is a 360 degree camera while the Virtus will be expected to get a 360 degree camera while like on the Taigun, there will be no rear seat massager which is exclusive for the Kushaq.

Both cars will have the latest touchscreen infotainment systems but the changes would be seen with the upholstery and design of the interior. Hence, the difference between the new upcoming Virtus and Slavia revolves around the design and the interior upholstery plus one feature difference.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key styling updates for the new Volkswagen Virtus facelift?

The Virtus facelift features a tweaked grille, a new bumper design, and new alloys. It also has a new look for the lower half of the front design.

What engine and gearbox options are available for the new Virtus facelift?

It offers a 1.0 TSI turbo petrol paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic. For the 1.5 TSI turbo petrol, a DSG dual-clutch gearbox is retained.

How do the features of the Virtus facelift compare to the Skoda Slavia?

The Virtus is expected to get a 360-degree camera, but unlike the Slavia, it will not have a rear seat massager. Both cars will include the latest touchscreen infotainment systems.

Is the Virtus facelift design completely different from the Skoda Slavia?

No, while the Slavia has a new grille and bumper, the Virtus facelift largely maintains its look, focusing on a new lower half design. Neither model features connected lighting.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Slavia Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Vs Skoda Slavia
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