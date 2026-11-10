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English NewsAutoBYD Office Raided In Netherlands As JLR Alleges Defender Copying In Ti7 SUV

BYD Office Raided In Netherlands As JLR Alleges Defender Copying In Ti7 SUV

This is not the first dispute as previously also JLR had pursued against another Chinese carmaker basis of the same copycat design allegations.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BYD's Netherlands office raided over Ti7 SUV design.
  • JLR suspects BYD reverse-engineered Defender; legal action underway.
  • Ti7 SUV resembles Defender; JLR protects its best-selling model.

BYDs office in Netherlands has been raided due to the fact that the BYD Ti7 SUV is similar to the Land Rover Defender 110. The accusations amount to the fact that JLR suspects BYD to reverse engineer a Defender and it's technology.

BYDs 7 seater SUV does look similar to a Defender while it will be going on sale in the UK soon but wont be coming to India anytime soon. The question is whether the Ti7 infringes intellectual property rights and a court case will decide that.

BYD Ti7 And Land Rover Defender: What Is The Dispute?

This is not the first dispute as previously also JLR had pursued against another Chinese carmaker basis of the same copycat design allegations. The new suv to some extent from the side looks like a Defender but the front end is completely different. It is however being called as a Defender clone while not being a carbon copy.

However more than the design the court case also focuses on the allegations on the reverse engineering of the Defender. For Land Rover the Defender is their biggest cash cow and understandably the brand is protective of its best selling car.


BYD Office Raided In Netherlands As JLR Alleges Defender Copying In Ti7 SUV

JLR's China Partnership And Defender's Design Influence

Rather interestingly JLR also has a joint venture with Chery which is another big Chinese carmaker while recently the JV resulted in the new Freelancer suv.

The Defender has been a big success and it's design in some ways has also been found across different SUVs namely bringing back the boxy design elements which are now back in fashion.

Neither company for now has commented on the ongoing proceedings. For now it will be interesting to see how this battle pans out between these two carmakers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was BYD's office in the Netherlands raided?

BYD's office was raided due to allegations that its Ti7 SUV is similar to the Land Rover Defender 110. JLR suspects BYD of reverse-engineering the Defender and its technology.

What is the main dispute between BYD and JLR?

The core dispute is whether BYD's Ti7 SUV infringes on JLR's intellectual property rights, specifically concerning the Defender's design and potential reverse engineering. A court case will decide this issue.

How similar is the BYD Ti7 to the Land Rover Defender?

The BYD Ti7 SUV reportedly looks similar to the Defender from the side, although its front end is different. It is referred to as a

Will the BYD Ti7 SUV be available globally?

The BYD Ti7 SUV is expected to go on sale in the UK soon. However, it is not planned for release in India anytime in the near future.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
BYD JLR Defender Byd Office Ti7 SUV
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