Tata Sierra Vs Hyundai Creta: Battle Of The Biggest Compact SUV Rivals?

The Creta has a length of 4330mm while the Sierra has a length of 4340mm. Wheelbase wise the Sierra comes in at 2730mm while the Creta stands at 2610mm.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
While they battle for the second spot, the contest has now shifted to the crux of the matter which is the 4m plus compact SUV space. The Hyundai Creta has been ruling this segment and now the new Sierra comes in to challenge it. First let's see how these two SUVs compare on paper.

Size and Power Comparison

Which SUV is the biggest?

The Creta has a length of 4330mm while the Sierra has a length of 4340mm. Wheelbase wise the Sierra comes in at 2730mm while the Creta stands at 2610mm.

Which SUV is more powerful?

The Creta has a 1.5l turbo petrol with 160bhp and it has a 7speed DCT and a 1.5l NA with 115bhp with a CVT automatic and a manual. There is a 115bhp diesel too which has a manual as well as a tc automatic. The Nline has a turbo petrol manual and an automatic.

The Sierra meanwhile has a 106bhp 1.5 NA with a manual as well as a DCT automatic along with a 160bhp 1.5 turbo with a 6speed TC automatic and manual along with a 1.5l diesel too with 115bhp and a 6speed automatic plus manual.


Features and Pricing

Which SUV has more features?

Both SUVs are well equipped with 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, ADAS, rear sunblinds, electric parking brake and more. The Sierra meanwhile adds an extra touchscreen for the passenger and has a bigger display plus HUD along with a sound bar/Dolby Atmos for the audio experience. Both cars get ventilated seats but Sierra has an extendable calf support plus wireless Android Auto plus Carplay. Both cars have inbuilt apps while Sierra gets OTA updates.

Which SUV is cheaper?

The Creta starts at Rs 10.7 lakh and the top-end is above 20 lakh. The Sierra meanwhile is starting at Rs 11.4 lakh. It is clear that the Sierra is the toughest rival to the Creta while we will bring these two together soon for a test.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
