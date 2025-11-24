New 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Petrol Automatic Review: More Premium Now

The Carens always has been a big seller but Kia just made it more premium with the Carens Clavis so we thought we would spend a week driving this car to tell you if it is worth the money or not. This is a heavy facelift but actually looks like an all new car thanks to the new ice cube like headlamps plus the sort of EV like grille. Add the bigger 17-inch wheels and it has a better stance and it looks more purposeful for sure.

The bigger change is on the inside though with a larger touchscreen, a new steering wheel, a new digital cluster and more features.

Premium Features And Space

This ramps up the premium quotient and we liked the panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, powered driver seat, dashcam, ADAS Level 2 and the new 360 degree camera which again makes life easier. That said, we miss wireless Android Auto and CarPlay.









The second row offers excellent headroom and good legroom too with amenities like a tray, sunblinds and the ability to slide the seats along with a Boss mode to move the front passenger seat too (no rear ventilated seats like on the Syros here). The inclusion of an air purifier was welcome in the times we live in today in Delhi! Compared to the other three row cars, the third row is actually accommodating too.

Driving Experience And Practicality

That said, with three rows up, the boot space is compromised but if not in use, the storage capacity goes up. On the move, the switchable controls on the dash take some getting used to but the smooth DCT automatic plus the petrol don't as it is easy to drive with a linear power delivery as you want in a family car.







It is quiet and easy to drive in the city with a flat power delivery but the 1.5L turbo offers enough punch for comfortable highway cruising. The petrol will give you 12/13 kmpl in the city which is decent.

The larger wheels help in the handling and the Clavis feels more direct even if the ride now has a slightly sharper edge at low speeds. With five passengers and luggage, the car was stable and comfortable too while it handled a hilly section quite well.







The top-end at Rs 20 lakh plus is a well packaged family car which now offers better value with the interiors, more SUV like looks and the same practicality. No wonder it is now amongst the best selling Kia cars as for value for money, it is a better option than other three row cars.