Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Petrol Automatic Review: More Premium Now

New 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Petrol Automatic Review: More Premium Now

Kia’s heavily updated Carens Clavis adds premium features, improved comfort, and better driving manners, making it a strong value-packed family car.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Carens always has been a big seller but Kia just made it more premium with the Carens Clavis so we thought we would spend a week driving this car to tell you if it is worth the money or not. This is a heavy facelift but actually looks like an all new car thanks to the new ice cube like headlamps plus the sort of EV like grille. Add the bigger 17-inch wheels and it has a better stance and it looks more purposeful for sure.

The bigger change is on the inside though with a larger touchscreen, a new steering wheel, a new digital cluster and more features.

Premium Features And Space

This ramps up the premium quotient and we liked the panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, powered driver seat, dashcam, ADAS Level 2 and the new 360 degree camera which again makes life easier. That said, we miss wireless Android Auto and CarPlay.


New 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Petrol Automatic Review: More Premium Now

The second row offers excellent headroom and good legroom too with amenities like a tray, sunblinds and the ability to slide the seats along with a Boss mode to move the front passenger seat too (no rear ventilated seats like on the Syros here). The inclusion of an air purifier was welcome in the times we live in today in Delhi! Compared to the other three row cars, the third row is actually accommodating too.

Driving Experience And Practicality

That said, with three rows up, the boot space is compromised but if not in use, the storage capacity goes up. On the move, the switchable controls on the dash take some getting used to but the smooth DCT automatic plus the petrol don't as it is easy to drive with a linear power delivery as you want in a family car.



New 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Petrol Automatic Review: More Premium Now

It is quiet and easy to drive in the city with a flat power delivery but the 1.5L turbo offers enough punch for comfortable highway cruising. The petrol will give you 12/13 kmpl in the city which is decent.

The larger wheels help in the handling and the Clavis feels more direct even if the ride now has a slightly sharper edge at low speeds. With five passengers and luggage, the car was stable and comfortable too while it handled a hilly section quite well.



New 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Petrol Automatic Review: More Premium Now

The top-end at Rs 20 lakh plus is a well packaged family car which now offers better value with the interiors, more SUV like looks and the same practicality. No wonder it is now amongst the best selling Kia cars as for value for money, it is a better option than other three row cars.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto Kia Carens Clavis
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Cities
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Peshawar News: Major Terror Attack rocks Peshawar, Fierce Gunfight Underway
Peshawar News: Major Terror Strike at Peshawar Police Headquarters, Multiple Blasts Rock the City
Peshawar Terror Attack: Peshawar Police Headquarters Shaken by Twin blasts, Fierce Gun Battle still Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget