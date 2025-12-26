Tata Sierra Turbo Petrol Mileage: Yes, It’s Better Than You Think

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Sierra has been hogging the limelight and everyone has reviewed it. We however decided to wait and spend some more time before coming up with our verdict while first let us talk regarding fuel efficiency.

City and Highway Fuel Efficiency

The Sierra has the new Hyperion 1.5 litre turbo petrol which develops 160bhp and 255Nm along with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox from Aisin. We will touch upon fuel efficiency here and the Sierra gave us 12-12 kmpl in the city and with some highway runs thrown in. The efficiency that we got was in City mode most of the time while we used Sport mode for short distances.





The efficiency here is actually more than the Curvv petrol with the 1.2l turbo petrol and this new engine family powering the Sierra does indeed give better efficiency figures. The city fuel efficiency is actually also higher than other SUVs which means you will get a minimum 11-12 kmpl or 12-13kmpl in the city.

Driving Conditions and Gearbox Impact

We used the climate control function and did not drive sedately but in our standard driving style with a mix of city traffic due to Christmas celebrations. We feel the use of the TC gearbox makes this better suited and brings in more efficiency over a dual clutch automatic which rivals use for the turbo petrol engines.





This engine has also set new fuel efficiency records and going forward this engine is an important element for its future cars as well. For now, the Sierra with the 1.5l turbo petrol is pretty efficient in the city.