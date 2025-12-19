Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Review: Have They Got It Right?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





When the biggest car maker in India launches an EV it's a big thing and yes, the e Vitara is finally here. It has been a long wait for sure but more than the product, Maruti Suzuki did not rush to launch it as instead it concentrated more on the eco system. The e for Me eco system and making the entire network EV ready means the e Vitara will reach more customers while also expanding the electric segment.

The e Vitara is aimed right at the heart of the 4m plus segment while it is a born EV which means nothing is similar with any of the other Maruti Suzuki cars. On the looks front, it sure looks so as the e Vitara has a different design which isn't loud and neither it tries too hard.

The proportions are handsome and have a hint of sportiness. The 18inch aero wheels are also perfect in size and blend in well. In red it looks attractive and doesn't look like any other EV.



Fresh Design, Premium Cabin Inside, it's even better with a completely new dashboard along with different switchgear. It's all new and the steering wheel along with the digital dials plus the screen looks slick. The dual tone dashboard looks premium while some hard plastics are used at the lower half. The twin deck console has enough storage space and the features list is long too.

7 airbags are standard plus a nice sounding Infinity sound system, 360 degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, fixed glass sunroof, 10 way powered drivers seat, ventilated seats, powered handbrake and more. The 360 degree camera resolution could be better while the ventilated seats function is on the screen without a button. However, the touchscreen is easy to use and not too confusing.





Comfortable Seats, Practical Space

The seats are comfortable too and the front seats have ample support while the rear seats have a flat floor plus legroom is generous while headroom is slightly short for tall folks. Three passengers can just about fit in though.

The boot space isn't the latest but the loading lip isn't high which is convenient. There is no frunk though. On the move, the 61kwh battery pack version with 174bhp is plenty quick and is the fastest Maruti Suzuki.





It is linear but quick while Sport mode brings in that EV rush which you expect. The surprise is the handling and the crisp European driving setup with keen handling along with a progressive steering. There is a low speed firmness but the handling is a surprise along with being fun to drive as well.

Seating Space, Range & Drive Tech

The LFP battery pack has a claimed range of 543km but expect 350-400km on a full charge in the real world again depending on the way you drive. The ground clearance is good also and it can take on the worst of our roads. There is regen braking but to access that you don't get paddles as instead it's inside the touchscreen plus you can shift on the move but the one pedal driving mode is strong enough.





Overall, the e Vitara night just be the EV your waiting for since it has the badge which instantly brings in more buyers but beyond that, it looks good, drives well with ample performance plus offers a premium interior too.