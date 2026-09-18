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English NewsElectionMamata Gets All India Trinamool Congress, Ritabrata Faction Named Democratic Trinamool Congress

Mamata Gets All India Trinamool Congress, Ritabrata Faction Named Democratic Trinamool Congress

Written By : Ankit Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

The Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress has been given the name All India Trinamool Congress, while the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee has been named Democratic Trinamool Congress. 

The Election Commission has allotted the Mamata faction the 'football symbol' player and Ritabrata camp will be represented by an 'envelope' symbol.  

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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