Surendra Koli, Acquitted In 2006 Nithari Killings Cases, Dies By Suicide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Surendra Koli, acquitted Nithari accused, found dead in Haridwar.

His body was found hanging inside a tea stall; police investigate.

Koli was acquitted in final Nithari killings case last November.

Police are investigating death's circumstances; cause remains unclear.

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the final remaining Nithari killings case in November 2025, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Haridwar, police said. Koli's body was found hanging from a rope inside a tea stall opposite Lalmata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road. According to City Kotwali SHO Kundan Singh Rana, Koli had reportedly been working at the tea stall as a vendor for the past few days.

Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Body Found At Stall

The incident came to light after the Sapt Rishi police outpost, which falls under City Kotwali, received information about the death, as per reports.

A police team subsequently reached the tea stall and began proceedings, SHO Kundan Singh Rana said. Koli was identified as a resident of Mangrukhal village in Bhikiasain, Almora.

Details surrounding how he came to be inside the stall and the circumstances leading to his death are being investigated by the police.

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Nithari Case Background

Koli, a former domestic helper, was among those accused in the 2006 Nithari serial killings in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was initially convicted in cases linked to the killings and spent nearly two decades in custody. His convictions were subsequently overturned, with courts acquitting him in the cases brought against him.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Koli in the last remaining Nithari killings case, bringing the legal proceedings against him to an end and ordering his release.

The court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

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Probe Into Death

Koli's death comes months after his final acquittal in the Nithari case.

Police are now investigating the circumstances in which he died in Haridwar. Officials have not yet stated whether the death was a suicide or provided details regarding any possible motive.

Further investigation is underway, and additional details are awaited.