India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSurendra Koli, Acquitted In 2006 Nithari Killings Cases, Dies By Suicide

Surendra Koli, Acquitted In 2006 Nithari Killings Cases, Dies By Suicide

Surendra Koli, acquitted by the Supreme Court in the final Nithari case in 2025, was found dead inside a tea stall in Haridwar.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Surendra Koli, acquitted Nithari accused, found dead in Haridwar.
  • His body was found hanging inside a tea stall; police investigate.
  • Koli was acquitted in final Nithari killings case last November.
  • Police are investigating death's circumstances; cause remains unclear.

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the final remaining Nithari killings case in November 2025, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Haridwar, police said. Koli's body was found hanging from a rope inside a tea stall opposite Lalmata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road. According to City Kotwali SHO Kundan Singh Rana, Koli had reportedly been working at the tea stall as a vendor for the past few days.

Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Body Found At Stall

The incident came to light after the Sapt Rishi police outpost, which falls under City Kotwali, received information about the death, as per reports.

A police team subsequently reached the tea stall and began proceedings, SHO Kundan Singh Rana said. Koli was identified as a resident of Mangrukhal village in Bhikiasain, Almora.

Details surrounding how he came to be inside the stall and the circumstances leading to his death are being investigated by the police.

ALSO READ: Revisiting The 2006 Nithari Serial Murders That Sent Shockwaves Across The Country

Nithari Case Background

Koli, a former domestic helper, was among those accused in the 2006 Nithari serial killings in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was initially convicted in cases linked to the killings and spent nearly two decades in custody. His convictions were subsequently overturned, with courts acquitting him in the cases brought against him.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Koli in the last remaining Nithari killings case, bringing the legal proceedings against him to an end and ordering his release.

The court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Lying, I’m First’: Sydney Buyers Clash Over Who Got Apple’s Latest iPhone First; India Join Frenzy

Probe Into Death

Koli's death comes months after his final acquittal in the Nithari case.

Police are now investigating the circumstances in which he died in Haridwar. Officials have not yet stated whether the death was a suicide or provided details regarding any possible motive.

Further investigation is underway, and additional details are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Surendra Koli?

Surendra Koli was a former domestic helper accused in the 2006 Nithari killings. He was acquitted by the Supreme Court in November 2025, ending his nearly two decades in custody.

Where and how was Surendra Koli found dead?

Koli was found dead, hanging from a rope, inside a tea stall in Haridwar. The incident occurred opposite Lalmata Temple on Sapt Sarovar Road.

What is the status of the investigation into Surendra Koli's death?

Police are investigating the suspicious circumstances of his death in Haridwar. Officials have not yet stated if it was suicide or given details on a possible motive.

When was Surendra Koli acquitted in the Nithari killings case?

Surendra Koli was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the last Nithari killings case in November 2025. This decision ended his legal proceedings and ordered his release.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Nithari Killings ABP Live Surendra Koli Death Surendra Koli Nithari Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mamata-Led TMC Submits New Name, Symbol Choices To EC ‘Under Strongest Protest’ After Interim Order
Mamata-Led TMC Submits New Name, Symbol Choices To EC ‘Under Strongest Protest’
India
Eggs, Tomatoes Thrown At Ravneet Bittu's Convoy In Punjab; BJP Leader Alleges AAP Plot
Eggs, Tomatoes Thrown At Ravneet Bittu's Convoy In Punjab; BJP Leader Alleges AAP Plot
India
Nestle Baby Food Under FSSAI Scanner: 3 Cases Filed Over Ads, Biotin Content
Nestle Baby Food Under FSSAI Scanner: 3 Cases Filed Over Ads, Biotin Content
India
Bengaluru CGST Superintendent Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe, Mediator Also Held
Bengaluru CGST Superintendent Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe, Mediator Also Held
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
BREAKING: Haryanvi Singer Diler Kharkiya’s Car Targeted in Firing Outside His Bhiwani Home
UP Election 2027: Vinod Tawde’s Gorakhpur Meet Focuses on BJP’s Weak Seats and Ground-Level Strategy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget