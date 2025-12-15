Tata Sierra Accomplished Top-End Variant: Is It Worth The Money?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Motors has finally revealed the pricing for the top end variants of the Sierra namely the Accomplished and Accomplished+ trims. This is the top-end Sierra price which has now been announced finally after other variant prices were announced a few days back.

The Accomplished is the top-end range which starts at Rs 17.99 lakh for the 1.5l NA petrol engine with the manual transmission. The Accomplished+ meanwhile is Rs 20.99 lakh for the 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine while it is Rs 19.99 for the Accomplished trim.

For the 1.5l diesel MT the Accomplished trim starts at Rs 18.99 lakh while the Accomplished+ is Rd 20.99 lakhm. The most expensive variant in the Sierra range is the top-end 1.5l diesel MT which starts at Rs 19.99 lakh for the Accomplished and Rs 21.29 for the Accomplished+.

Features and Variant Value

The Accomplished is the top-end trim which adds in more features while we think this is the one to go for the lesser pricing over the Accomplished+.





The features on offer include ventilated seats, Level 2 ADAS l, ambient lighting, 12.3 inch touchscreen, puddle lamps, 6 way power driver seat, panoramic sunroof, 12 speaker JBL audio system, Boss mode and HUD. The + add in a powered tailgate, air purifier, third passenger display screen, more ADAS features, sequential indicators etc.

Overall Price Band

The Sierra prices start from Rs 11.4 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh. Compared to rivals the top-end trim may be more expensive but it offers more equipment.