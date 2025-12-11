2026 Kia Seltos Old Vs New: The Big Changes Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The new generation Kia Seltos has been unveiled and it's a big change over the earlier Seltos especially in terms of the looks or size! The new Seltos is much bigger at 44460mm in length and that means it's near 100mm longer than the earlier Seltos. That is a big size increase and that lends more presence to the Seltos now plus a larger face too including a massive new grille.

The New generation Seltos also has a longer wheelbase at 2690mm which is again 80mm longer than the current Seltos. The space as a result has improved and the new model is also wider at 1830mm.





Interiors, Tech and Driving

The other changes revolve around the interior which includes a new look cabin with twin displays and a small HVAC display as well. There is a new dashboard and a more premium look too while quality has gone up.

Technology levels have also increased with the latest infotainment system and OTA updates. There is a new addition of features too while it shares many features found on the current Seltos.

In terms of the driving, the new steering wheel has a sportier look with drive and traction buttons and it does feel big behind the wheel. Even ADAS functions are increased.

The engine line-up comprises of the earlier 115bhp 1.5 litre engine in petrol and a more powerful 160bhp 1.5l turbo petrol. There is also a 115bhp diesel engine on offer with automatic on all variants.

Overall, the new Seltos has grown up and looks like it belongs to a higher class with its looks although engines stay the same.