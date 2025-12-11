Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAuto2026 Kia Seltos Old Vs New: The Big Changes Explained

2026 Kia Seltos Old Vs New: The Big Changes Explained

The new Seltos is much bigger at 44460mm in length and that means it's near 100mm longer than the earlier Seltos. This lends more presence to the Seltos now plus a larger face too.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new generation Kia Seltos has been unveiled and it's a big change over the earlier Seltos especially in terms of the looks or size! The new Seltos is much bigger at 44460mm in length and that means it's near 100mm longer than the earlier Seltos. That is a big size increase and that lends more presence to the Seltos now plus a larger face too including a massive new grille.

The New generation Seltos also has a longer wheelbase at 2690mm which is again 80mm longer than the current Seltos. The space as a result has improved and the new model is also wider at 1830mm.


2026 Kia Seltos Old Vs New: The Big Changes Explained

Interiors, Tech and Driving

The other changes revolve around the interior which includes a new look cabin with twin displays and a small HVAC display as well. There is a new dashboard and a more premium look too while quality has gone up.

Technology levels have also increased with the latest infotainment system and OTA updates. There is a new addition of features too while it shares many features found on the current Seltos.

In terms of the driving, the new steering wheel has a sportier look with drive and traction buttons and it does feel big behind the wheel. Even ADAS functions are increased.

The engine line-up comprises of the earlier 115bhp 1.5 litre engine in petrol and a more powerful 160bhp 1.5l turbo petrol. There is also a 115bhp diesel engine on offer with automatic on all variants.

Overall, the new Seltos has grown up and looks like it belongs to a higher class with its looks although engines stay the same.

Also read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kia Kia Seltos Kia Seltos Old Vs New
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Cities
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Cities
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers’ Passports Suspended as Goa Nightclub Fire Probe Tightens
Breaking: Farmers’ Protest Against Ethanol Plant Turns Violent in Hanumangarh
Russia Fire Tragedy: Massive Blaze Engulfs St. Petersburg’s Largest Market
44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget