Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Petrol: Which Makes More Sense?

The new Punch EV is more affordable than before while Tata is clearly gunning for the first time EV buyer who otherwise would have gone for the ICE or petrol version. So which one makes more sense?

The Punch ICE is priced between Rs 5.5 to Rs 9.7 lakh while the Punch EV facelift is priced between Rs 9.6 to Rs 12.5 lakh or Rs 6.4 lakh with BAAS pricing.

Features

The gaps between the old Punch ICE and the EV have now gone down with the Punch turbo petrol now getting a 120bhp petrol while the Punch EV with the 40kwh battery pack also makes 129PS.





Features too have been largely similar with few changes and design of the interior as well as the exterior is tweaked.

It will essentially get down to cost and the savings that one will get for the Punch EV vs the ICE.

Warranty, Running Cost

The Punch EV has a lifetime warranty and will promise a lower running cost in terms of the electricity bill vs the fuel cost per month if you charge at home. The Punch ICE while being cheaper will cost more to run in service and importantly, fuel with a larger cost vs charging an EV.

What Will You Choose?

Choosing between the Punch EV or Ice is clear that the EV buyer is for those who will use in the city, save more in cost and have a more smoother driving experience with the Punch EV being an automatic while the Punch Turbo petrol being a manual or the AMT version not having the same power.

The Punch ICE is for those who will travel far and could have issues finding charging plus having a lower outright budget. However, it is clear that over the years, the gap between EVs and ICE cars have gone down as is the case with Punch EV and ICE.