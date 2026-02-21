Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Punch EV Facelift Vs Petrol: Which Makes More Sense?

Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Petrol: Which Makes More Sense?

Features too have been largely similar with few changes and design of the interior as well as the exterior is tweaked.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new Punch EV is more affordable than before while Tata is clearly gunning for the first time EV buyer who otherwise would have gone for the ICE or petrol version. So which one makes more sense? 

The Punch ICE is priced between Rs 5.5 to Rs 9.7 lakh while the Punch EV facelift is priced between Rs 9.6 to Rs 12.5 lakh or Rs 6.4 lakh with BAAS pricing.

Features

The gaps between the old Punch ICE and the EV have now gone down with the Punch turbo petrol now getting a 120bhp petrol while the Punch EV with the 40kwh battery pack also makes 129PS. 


Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Petrol: Which Makes More Sense?

Features too have been largely similar with few changes and design of the interior as well as the exterior is tweaked.

It will essentially get down to cost and the savings that one will get for the Punch EV vs the ICE. 

Warranty, Running Cost

The Punch EV has a lifetime warranty and will promise a lower running cost in terms of the electricity bill vs the fuel cost per month if you charge at home. The Punch ICE while being cheaper will cost more to run in service and importantly, fuel with a larger cost vs charging an EV.

What Will You Choose?

Choosing between the Punch EV or Ice is clear that the EV buyer is for those who will use in the city, save more in cost and have a more smoother driving experience with the Punch EV being an automatic while the Punch Turbo petrol being a manual or the AMT version not having the same power.

The Punch ICE is for those who will travel far and could have issues finding charging plus having a lower outright budget. However, it is clear that over the years, the gap between EVs and ICE cars have gone down as is the case with Punch EV and ICE.  

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price range for the Tata Punch ICE and Punch EV?

The Punch ICE ranges from Rs 5.5 to Rs 9.7 lakh, while the Punch EV facelift is priced between Rs 9.6 and Rs 12.5 lakh, or Rs 6.4 lakh with BAAS pricing.

How do the power outputs of the Punch Turbo Petrol and Punch EV compare?

The Punch Turbo Petrol has a 120bhp engine, while the Punch EV with the 40kWh battery pack produces 129PS.

What are the main advantages of the Punch EV in terms of running costs and warranty?

The Punch EV offers a lifetime warranty and promises lower running costs due to cheaper electricity bills compared to fuel costs for the ICE version.

Who is the target audience for the Punch EV versus the Punch ICE?

The Punch EV is for city dwellers seeking cost savings and a smoother automatic driving experience. The Punch ICE is for those who travel long distances and have budget constraints.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Punch Tata Punch EV Tata Punch Ice
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Petrol: Which Makes More Sense?
Tata Punch EV Facelift Vs Petrol: Which Makes More Sense?
Auto
Tata Punch EV (Facelift Vs Old): Battery Pack Is The Biggest Change
Tata Punch EV (Facelift Vs Old): Battery Pack Is The Biggest Change
Auto
Tata Punch EV Updated With Bigger Battery, More Range And Lower Starting Price
Tata Punch EV Updated With Bigger Battery, More Range And Lower Starting Price
Auto
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq Price Comparison
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq Price Comparison
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Reckless Driving in Delhi Leads to Rider’s Death in Subhash Nagar
City Alert: Banswara Fire Spreads, Authorities Rush to Contain Flames
City Alert: Massive Blaze Erupts at Toy Factory in Delhi Industrial Zone, No Casualties
News Flash: Trump Slams Supreme Court Over Tariff Ruling, Vows Fresh Trade Action Push
Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget