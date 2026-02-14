Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maruti Suzuki eVitara Alpha Variant Price Is Out? Check This

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Alpha Variant Price Is Out? Check This

The price seems to have been leaked by a dealership website for the top-end model. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

It seems the much awaited pricing of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara is out thanks to a dealership showing the pricing on the website. 

What Is The Apparent Price?

The Alpha variant which is the top-end trim on the eVitara is apparently priced at Rs 24.79 lakh as shown on the website but it must be said that officially the price has not been announced yet by Maruti Suzuki. 

The price seems to have been leaked by a dealership website for the top-end model. 

e-Vitara Variants

The eVitara comes with three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. There are also two battery pack options, a 49kWh and a 61kWh LFP battery with blade-cells. 


Maruti Suzuki eVitara Alpha Variant Price Is Out? Check This

Range for the 61kwh battery is 543km. Power for the 49kwh battery is 143hp and 192.5Nm of torque, while the larger battery pack with the 61kWh variants has more power at 173hp and while torque stays the same at 192.5Nm. 


Maruti Suzuki eVitara Alpha Variant Price Is Out? Check This

Officially Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the pricing for the base or the entry model or even share with us the confirmation of the top-end prices. The Alpha variant is the most premium and top-end variant of the eVitara which is Rs 24.7 lakh. Rest of the variants in terms of the full pricing is yet to be out. 

The eVitara has features like a 360 degree camera, 7 airbags, Adas Level 2, single pane moonroof, powered drivers seat, ventilated seats and more. The eVitara has also recieved a 5 star BNCAP test rating.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rumored price of the top-end Maruti Suzuki eVitara?

The Alpha variant, the top-end trim of the eVitara, is reportedly priced at Rs 24.79 lakh according to a dealership website.

How many variants does the Maruti Suzuki eVitara offer?

The eVitara comes in three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It also offers two battery pack options.

What is the claimed range for the Maruti Suzuki eVitara?

The 61kWh battery pack for the eVitara boasts a range of 543km. The range for the 49kWh battery is not specified.

What are some of the key features of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara?

The eVitara includes features like a 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, ADAS Level 2, a moonroof, and ventilated seats. It has also achieved a 5-star BNCAP rating.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Maruti Suzuki E Vitara E Vitara E-Vitara Price E-Vitara Price Revealed
