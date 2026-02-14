Maruti Suzuki eVitara Alpha Variant Price Is Out? Check This

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





It seems the much awaited pricing of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara is out thanks to a dealership showing the pricing on the website.

What Is The Apparent Price?

The Alpha variant which is the top-end trim on the eVitara is apparently priced at Rs 24.79 lakh as shown on the website but it must be said that officially the price has not been announced yet by Maruti Suzuki.

The price seems to have been leaked by a dealership website for the top-end model.

e-Vitara Variants

The eVitara comes with three variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. There are also two battery pack options, a 49kWh and a 61kWh LFP battery with blade-cells.





Range for the 61kwh battery is 543km. Power for the 49kwh battery is 143hp and 192.5Nm of torque, while the larger battery pack with the 61kWh variants has more power at 173hp and while torque stays the same at 192.5Nm.





Officially Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the pricing for the base or the entry model or even share with us the confirmation of the top-end prices. The Alpha variant is the most premium and top-end variant of the eVitara which is Rs 24.7 lakh. Rest of the variants in terms of the full pricing is yet to be out.

The eVitara has features like a 360 degree camera, 7 airbags, Adas Level 2, single pane moonroof, powered drivers seat, ventilated seats and more. The eVitara has also recieved a 5 star BNCAP test rating.