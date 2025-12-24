Tata.ev’s Next Big EV Push: Sierra EV And New Punch Electric Coming In 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata.ev will increase its electric car portfolio with the launch of the new Sierra EV and the new Punch EV by CY 2026. The Sierra EV will be based on a different platform and will get a slightly different design language as well when compared to the ICE Sierra including a blanked off front end. The wheels would be different too as would be the interiors which will get a different upholstery.

The Sierra EV will get single and dual motor battery packs while the dual motor battery pack will mean that it will be the second Tata after the Harrier EV to get AWD. The Sierra EV will also be positioned above the Curvv EV and below the Harrier EV. We expect the Sierra EV to be priced at a premium when compared to the ICE Sierra version. It will be one of the first and one of the key new launches for Tata in the EV space.

Punch EV Update and Charging Network Expansion

Not just that as the new Punch EV has also been confirmed by Tata.ev as it will be the facelifted version of the Punch electric. The Punch EV will get cosmetic design updates and new interior features while we may get to see more range as well. The Punch EV will be coming in most likely after the Sierra EV as the carmaker increases its product range plus will increase localisation as well for its electric cars.

Going forward Tata.ev will have a wider EV network and by CY27, it says it will have 400,000 charge points including over 30,000 public fast chargers through TATA.ev Open Collaboration framework.





By 2030, Tata.EV also promises 1 million charge points and 100,000 public charge points via TATA.ev Open Collaboration.

Driving Experience and Performance

The digital rear view mirror is an useful feature and we loved it since it is useful plus having many customisations too. Anyways, the driving bit matters and here the 1.5l turbo is refined at start with minimal noise while the 6 speed TC gearbox works well with the engine. We think this gearbox works better than a dual clutch and is smooth at low speeds.

It's not slow either and matches the cruising style of the Safari. Power delivery is linear and it works as a smooth, effortless big SUV while only putting your foot down makes the engine a bit noisy. The Safari petrol is best driven with a relaxed touch and works here.

If you are wondering if the big Safari would be underpowered with a 1.5l turbo then you are wrong as it's ample plus the suits this car over the diesel which is louder. Even the mileage is better than some other Tata SUVs around 10kmpl.

It feels lighter than the diesel and has a better ride although the big wheels enable for a slightly low speed firmness especially over potholes or broken patches. As always the lighter steering makes driving this SUV effortless also.

Overall, the Safari petrol is massively more desirable than the diesel and suits its role as a premium SUV. Yes, it's not underpowered and the new features further makes this a good value premium SUV as the toughness remains but now it works better as a premium SUV with this petrol.