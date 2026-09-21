The Tata Aeris is scheduled to launch on September 25th. It will replace the Tigor as Tata's new sub-compact sedan.
Tata Aeris To Replace Tigor: New Sedan To Get CNG Automatic
The Tata Aeris will have a similar front to the Tiago which was also recently facelifted while the interior will come with the same look but could have a new interior colour or more features.
- Tata Aeris sub-compact sedan launches September 25th, replacing Tigor.
- Shares Tiago powertrains, features updated design and new interiors.
- Equipped with 10.25-inch screen, 360-degree camera, six airbags.
Tata Cars will launch its new sub compact sedan on 25th September which is the Aeris. The Aeris will replace the Tigor and will be based on the new Tiago.
The Aeris will be a sub compact sedan and will come with the same set of powertrains as the Tiago which means it will also have a CNG option plus a naturally aspirated petrol engine including AMT plus a manual gearbox.
The Tata Aeris will have a similar front to the Tiago which was also recently facelifted while the interior will come with the same look but could have a new interior colour or more features.
Expect features like a 10.25 inch touchscreen and a 360 degree camera amongst other features. It will also have 6 airbags standard.
Aeris Design and Features
The sub compact sedan segment has the Maruti Suzuki Dzire which is the best selling car by far and now Tata would be aiming to give this car some competition while it will also consider the Honda Amaze as a rival.
The Aeris will have a different side view and a revamped rear styling while the front would be similar to the new Tiago. With a fresh design the Aeris will be a crucial launch for Tata within the sub 4m segment.
Tata Aeris to Take on Compact Sedan Rivals
The Tigor has not been successful but with a new look, the Aeris has promised including having a premium look and more features. Along with a CNG automatic variant, the Aeris will be a capable contender while Tata would be hoping to grab a slice of the compact sedan segment.
Tata will launch the Aeris on 25th September and will be launched with an aggressive price tag. More details to follow.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Tata Aeris be launched?
What powertrain options will the Tata Aeris offer?
The Aeris will come with the same powertrain options as the Tiago, including a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG variant. Both AMT and manual gearbox options will be available.
What key features can be expected in the Tata Aeris?
Expect features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and 6 airbags as standard. The car aims for a premium look with more features than its predecessor.
How will the design of the Tata Aeris differ from the Tiago?
The Aeris will have a front similar to the new Tiago but will feature a distinct side view and revamped rear styling. The interior will share a look with the Tiago, potentially with new colors or more features.
Which models will the Tata Aeris compete against?
The Tata Aeris aims to compete with best-selling cars in the sub-compact sedan segment. Its main rivals will be the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze.