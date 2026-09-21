Tata Aeris To Replace Tigor: New Sedan To Get CNG Automatic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Aeris sub-compact sedan launches September 25th, replacing Tigor.

Shares Tiago powertrains, features updated design and new interiors.

Equipped with 10.25-inch screen, 360-degree camera, six airbags.

Tata Cars will launch its new sub compact sedan on 25th September which is the Aeris. The Aeris will replace the Tigor and will be based on the new Tiago.

The Aeris will be a sub compact sedan and will come with the same set of powertrains as the Tiago which means it will also have a CNG option plus a naturally aspirated petrol engine including AMT plus a manual gearbox.

The Tata Aeris will have a similar front to the Tiago which was also recently facelifted while the interior will come with the same look but could have a new interior colour or more features.

Expect features like a 10.25 inch touchscreen and a 360 degree camera amongst other features. It will also have 6 airbags standard.

Aeris Design and Features

The sub compact sedan segment has the Maruti Suzuki Dzire which is the best selling car by far and now Tata would be aiming to give this car some competition while it will also consider the Honda Amaze as a rival.

The Aeris will have a different side view and a revamped rear styling while the front would be similar to the new Tiago. With a fresh design the Aeris will be a crucial launch for Tata within the sub 4m segment.

Tata Aeris to Take on Compact Sedan Rivals

The Tigor has not been successful but with a new look, the Aeris has promised including having a premium look and more features. Along with a CNG automatic variant, the Aeris will be a capable contender while Tata would be hoping to grab a slice of the compact sedan segment.

Tata will launch the Aeris on 25th September and will be launched with an aggressive price tag. More details to follow.