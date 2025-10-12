Suzuki Vision e-Sky: Could India Get A Funky, Wagon R-Sized Electric Car?

Affordable electric cars could be the next big thing, especially as falling battery prices make them more accessible. Cars like the Vision e-Sky, which will be showcased at the upcoming Japan Motor Show, exemplify this trend. The concept car is expected to have a production version by FY 2026.

Compact Design with Kei Car Proportions, Modern Interior Features

The length is around 3.3 m, and the range would be around 270 km, which isn't much but is enough for a small EV with affordable pricing. The design is funky and has the typical Kei car proportions, including a small square headlamp setup, although the concept has a blanked off grille. There is also C-shaped detailing, funky wheels, and a minimalist styling theme.





Inside, the Vision e-Sky boasts two screens paired with a floating console similar to other EVs. There is a new 3-spoke steering wheel and a white themed interior. It remains to be seen whether this car comes to India, but we can expect a similar design.





Maruti Suzuki has said that its future range will consist of EVs, while the carmaker will also focus on hybrids, CNG, and other powertrains. However, a car like this shows it is indeed developing a small, affordable EV with competitive pricing. This could also pave the way for a small EV for our markets, too, as affordable EVs could expand the electric segment. At the moment, some of the most affordable EV offerings include the Comet and the Tiago EV, but this offering could be the most affordable if it comes here on the basis of aggressive localisation.