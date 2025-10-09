Best Selling SUVs In September 2025: Tata Nexon Comes Out On Top

SUVs are ruling the roost and after the GST cuts, the Indian car buyers splurged on more new cars than ever with record sales. The big highlight though was the fact that the Nexon came out on top with sales of 22,573 units in September which beat all including Maruti Suzuki. This was the highest sales for Nexon and here the EV version contributes to about 15 percent of the total Nexon sales.

The Nexon at 22k plus units outsold the Dzire which was at 20,038 units and Creta at 18,861 units plus the Scorpio at 18372 units and the Punch which is the second Tata here at 15891 units. With GST cuts, Nexon demand has increased since prices were slashed by Rs 1.55 lakh in case of the diesel. With new GST rates, the Nexon starts at Rs 7.3 lakh while some of the top-end petrol DCT models are cheaper by Rs 1.25 lakh. The Nexon comes with a variety of gearbox options and gets a CNG variant too.





Along with the Nexon, the Creta also recorded its highest ever sales at 18k units plus while the Scorpio N also sold in record numbers. For Tata, the second product, the Punch has also been the best selling SUV in its class while being the second best selling sub 4m SUV after the Nexon. With the Nexon breaching the 20k barrier, it shows how the Indian car buyer is clearly favouring SUVs rather than hatchbacks with small cars going down in terms of the demand chain. In the top 5 best selling cars, there are four SUVs which tells the entire story!